Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been known to be a bear in the kitchen, but underneath his gruff exterior, he truly cares about people. His latest show, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, gives him a chance to help struggling restaurants without letting them know that he's been watching them all along. So is Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service new tonight, July 2? Here's what you need to know.

Fox will not be airing a new episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service on July 2. Instead, repeat episodes of both Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service and MasterChef season 15 will air and new episodes will resume next week after the July 4 holiday.

The July 2 episode will be a repeat episode of the series premiere featuring Parthenon, a beloved family-run Greek restaurant in Washington, D.C. After watching their father's legacy start to decline, a secret insider called upon Ramsay to come in and help turn things around before it's too late.

Here's a description of the episode: "In his first mission, Gordon spies on Parthenon, a beloved family-run Greek restaurant in Washington, D.C. Once a pillar of the community, this restaurant’s decor, utilities, and hygienics are severely out of date. Gordon’s assignment: embolden the owner to modernize and pass the torch of his nearly four-decade legacy to his son."

Unlike Kitchen Nightmares, where restaurants ask Ramsay for help, Secret Service features an insider who calls upon Ramsay for help, but no one else knows about it. Instead, Ramsay has a chance to sneak into the restaurant while it's closed to see what's really going on behind the scenes, and then he gets to observe the staff under the guise of a restaurant refresh show.

Understandably, it's always a shock when Gordon Ramsay comes walking through the door, but it makes for some great entertainment.

Thankfully, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service will return on July 9 with a brand-new episode.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. You can watch episodes on demand on Hulu.