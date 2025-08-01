Cooking With The Stars 2025: line-up, release date, interviews and everything we know

Cooking With The Stars 2025 sees Emma Willis and Tom Allen return to their hosting duties in the ITV cooking competition.

It’s a case of ready, steady, cook as eight celebrities pair up with skilled chefs for Cooking With The Stars 2025.

Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, taking part this season are Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Outnumbered’s Hugh Dennis, interior designer Kelly Hoppen, retired pro footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips, presenter Jordan North, EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy, TOWIE’s Jessica Wright and TV personality Jack Osbourne.

Cooking With The Stars 2025 kicks off on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday August 3, at 9 pm with episodes of the new six-parter airing weekly.

Cooking With The Stars 2025 presenters

Presenters Emma Willis and Tom Allen return as hosts for Cooking With The Stars 2025.

“I think we are the best cooking competition on television and the most fun. We have a great combination of serious cooking and serious chefs doing proper grown-up restaurant cooking” says Tom.

“Looking at those first few days in the kitchen, this is the highest level we’ve ever had,” adds Emma. “Sometimes the dishes can look a bit rough around the edges but actually taste amazing. This year, I thought everyone’s first cook looked great and tasted great… Well, from what we’ve managed to snatch off the counter anyway!”

Speaking about this year’s batch of celebs Tom says: “I think Hugh is very good, better than he lets on, Jack is very calm and Natalie is very into it, but she is quite nervous.”

“Yes, Hugh very much plays it down but his food is spectacular and Jack’s really good too,” agrees Emma. “Jess is really capable in the kitchen, but sometimes her nerves take over a bit. Also, I think, on paper, you might expect Jordan to struggle - but he’s honestly been such a lovely surprise.”

Cooking With The Stars 2025 professional chefs

Hoping to coach their appointed celebrities to the finish line this year are Tony Singh, April Jackson, Poppy O’Toole, Michael Caines, Rosemary Shrager, Elliott Grover, Jack Stein and Shelina Permalloo. Let’s just hope they don’t accidentally vote their mentee over when it comes to the blind taste test judgements…

See below to discover who has been paired with who.

Cooking With The Stars 2025 line-up

The celebrities hoping to cook up a storm this series are actor Natalie Cassidy, reality TV star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, actor and comedian Hugh Dennis, author and interiors expert Kelly Hoppen, radio and TV presenter Jordan North, media personality Jack Osbourne, reality TV star Jessica Wright and former footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips. Here’s why they wanted to take part…

Natalie Cassidy

Mentor: Tony Singh

“I wanted to do this because I absolutely love cooking,” says Natalie. “I love cooking at home but I cook the same dishes over and over again. I also really wanted to be with a chef all day long. What an amazing job!”

Natalie Cassidy and Tony Singh. (Image credit: South Shore/ITV.)

Hugh Dennis

Mentor: April Jackson



“I’ve always dabbled in cooking and liked it when I’ve cooked, but I’ve never really cooked in a constant long term way. I cooked when my kids were young and things like that, but I’m pretty sure I didn’t do my fair share,” admits Hugh. “The main thing I want to get out of this experience is less fear of cooking.”

Hugh Dennis and April Jackson. (Image credit: South Shore/ITV.)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu



Mentor: Poppy O’Toole



“I'm no stranger to being on TV at this point in my career but the concept of Cooking With The Stars is so different and exciting,” says Ekin-Su. “I want to test myself to see if I can cook under pressure and also enjoy myself at the same time. It will be a great chance to learn something new. I mean, it's not everyday you get the chance to learn how to cook from incredibly talented chefs!”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Poppy O'Toole. (Image credit: South Shore/ITV.)

Kelly Hoppen



Mentor: Michael Caines

“I have no idea why I’m doing this - I’d rather do a dance off than the cook off!” says Kelly. “Michael is so on my wavelength in terms of how he sees a recipe and I see a room, we have the same visual mind and he has been really patient. “I feel sorry for him, but we get on really well so I feel really blessed I have this opportunity. I would love to get past one round rather than be out straight away, so I’m going to do my very best to not let him down.”

Kelly Hoppen and Michael Caines. (Image credit: South Shore/ITV.)

Jordan North

Mentor: Rosemary Shrager

“I haven’t done any reality TV since I’m A Celebrity… but I’ve watched this before and it’s a great show. I’m in a bit of a rut with my cooking - I’m at that stage of my life where it’s less nightclubs and more people coming round for dinner, but I’m making the same dishes every time and I want to be able to step it up a level in the kitchen,” says Jordan. “My cooking’s average at best - very entry level. I want to learn how to cook and keep a clean kitchen at the same time. When I’m cooking it’s like a mad scientist, every pan is out and it's all everywhere!”

Jordan North and Rosemary Shrager. (Image credit: South Shore/ITV.)

Jack Osbourne

Mentor: Elliott Grover

“What an opportunity to sit with a world class chef and learn how to cook!” says Jack. “I have four daughters and they all have particular requirements, so it's not one meal that feeds the whole house.

“I wanted to expand my cooking knowledge, as I always cook the same thing, and learn how to properly season and different ways to season.”

Jack Osbourne and Elliott Grover. (Image credit: South Shore/ITV.)

Jessica Wright

Mentor: Jack Stein

“I am absolutely buzzing to take part in this show because cooking is something that I’ve always taken a huge interest in but I lost touch with it when I had my baby, just because I didn’t have as much time,” says Jessica. “To be working alongside a chef, especially Jack, is just a real treat. He’s very laid-back and chilled - he’s not a shouty chef.”

Jessica Wright and Jack Stein. (Image credit: South Shore/ITV.)

Shaun Wright-Phillips

Mentor: Shelina Permalloo

“I like a challenge but also, I wanted to expand my cooking abilities in the kitchen,” says Shaun. “I don’t really measure things, so that’s where the problem comes in here, because on this show they want you to measure everything. I just shake things and think, ‘That’ll be enough!’”

Shaun Wright-Phillips and Shelina Permalloo. (Image credit: South Shore/ITV.)

Cooking With The Stars 2025 episode guide

Episode 1

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Hugh Dennis, Kelly Hoppen and retired pro footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips can relax in the wings in this opening episode, as Jordan North faces Natalie Cassidy, and Jessica Wright takes on Jack Osbourne (who shares some lovely memories about his famous family). The loser of each round will find themselves in a cook off, which is judged by the chefs in the blind taste test. Who will know their onions when they’re asked to whip up gourmet dishes on a budget of £3 per serving?

The heat is on in the opening episode of Cooking With The Stars 2025. (Image credit: South Shore/ITV.)

Episode 2



Is there a trailer for Cooking With The Stars 2025?

