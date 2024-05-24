Outnumbered Christmas special 2024: cast and everything we know

The Outnumbered Christmas special 2024 sees the first comedy outing for the Brockmans since 2016.

Yes, to the delight of fans, the BBC has revealed there will be a new Christmas special and you never know, this might even lead to a new series.

Hugh Dennis says: "I can’t wait for the Brockmans to be back together again. Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I'm sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever."

Claire Skinner says: "I'm really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn't feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all." Here's everything we know...

The Outnumbered Christmas special 2024 will obviously air on BBC One at Christmas and it could air on Christmas Day. However, Christmas Day does look quite busy as the BBC will have to fit in the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special and the Call the Midwife Christmas special. So maybe it will be on Boxing Day? It's way too early yet for the official Christmas TV schedules!

Cast

All the key stars are returning with Hugh Dennis as dad Pete, Claire Skinner as mum Sue, Tyger Drew-Honey as eldest son Jake, Daniel Roche as the middle child Ben, and Ramona Marquez as the daughter, Karen.

Plot

The BBC tease: "In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way." So it sounds like the normal craziness!

Co-creator, writer and director Andy Hamilton says: "It’s a very exciting prospect to be revisiting the Brockman family — older, but not necessarily wiser — as they steer a path through the perils of Xmas and the rapids of modern-day family life."

Co-creator, writer and director, Guy Jenkin adds: "I really wanted to find out what the Brockmans were up to these days, so Andy and I had to write this special."

How long is the Outnumbered Christmas special 2024?

It's 40 minutes long.

Is there a trailer?

No not yet.