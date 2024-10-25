Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024: cast, plot and everything we know

A Call the Midwife Christmas special has become a festive tradition along with turkey and all the trimmings, and this year we were in for another yuletide treat as Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024 arrives ahead of Call the Midwife season 14.

After Call the Midwife season 13 ended on a cliffhanger that saw Trixie (Helen George) agree to move to New York to be with her husband Matthew as they tried to get their family finances back on track, fans will be waiting to see what the future holds for them and the rest of our Nonnatus House favourites.

Here is everything we know about the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024 so far...

While we are still waiting for an official announcement from the BBC, it is thought that this year's Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One around 8 pm like in previous years.

Traditionally the Christmas Special is 90 minutes long, rather than a 60-minute episode like the rest of the series.

In the US the Call the Midwife Christmas special usually airs on Christmas Day at 8 pm ET on PBS.

As soon as we get official information about release dates we will add it to this guide.

Nancy is set to return for the new season. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Laurence Cendrowicz)

Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024 plot

After that cliffhanger at the end of the last series, fans of the show are desperate to know what will happen to Matthew and Trixie's fragile marriage, and with Helen George confirmed to be returning for the next series as Trixie, we don't have long to wait before we find out what is next for the couple.

We are also set to be reunited with all our Nonnatus House favourites as we return to Poplar in the 1970s for more twists, turns and, of course, expectant mothers and babies!

As soon as we get more plot details for the festive episode we will add them to this guide.

Sister Monica Joan will return for the new festive special. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Nicky Johnston)

Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024 cast

It is thought all our Call the Midwife favourites will be back for the Christmas special.

While it has been revealed that Trixie Franklin (Helen George) will return for season 14 it has been hinted that Olly Rix won't return as her husband Matthew Aylward.

Jenny Agutter is thought to be back as Sister Julienne with Linda Bassett back as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins, and Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan. Newly qualified midwives Joyce Highland (or should we say Claudine Warren?!) played by Renee Bailey and Rosalind Clifford played by Natalie Quarry are also thought to be returning.

Megan Cusack is also on the cards to return as Nurse Nancy Corrigan with Francesca Fullilove as Nancy's daughter, Colette Corrigan.

Doctor Turner (Stephen McGann) and his family should also be back including his wife Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) and son Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan). Alice Brown is also thought to be returning as Angela Turner, April Rae Hoang as May Tang and Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner.

Cliff Parisi should be back as Fred Buckle, along with Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle and Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson and Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson.

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2024 filming news

Earlier this year we were treated to a behind the scenes look at the Christmas episodes being filmed. It might have been spring in real life, but the cast were seen wrapped up in winter coats and hats as they visited a traveling fair!

A post shared by Call the Midwife (@callthemidwife.official) A photo posted by on

The Turner family could also be seen posing in front of a Christmas tree, confirming the festive season was well underway on the Call the Midwife set.

A post shared by Call the Midwife (@callthemidwife.official) A photo posted by on

Is there a trailer for the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024?

No, sadly it is a little bit too early, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024

Call the Midwife is made by All3Media’s Neal Street Productions for the BBC.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Heidi Thomas, executive produced by Pippa Harris, for Neal Street Productions, and Ann Tricklebank who also serves as producer.

Gaynor Holmes is the executive producer for the BBC. BBC Studios distribute Call the Midwife globally and have sold the series to over 240 territories worldwide and counting.