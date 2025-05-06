Call the Midwife reveals Blitz prequel — plus there's a movie on the way, too!

It is an exciting time to be a Call the Midwife fan because not only has filming for Call the Midwife season 15 officially begun, but it has also been announced that we will be getting a prequel spin-off series... and a movie!

The series, which has been on our screens since 2012, is back in production with the Call the Midwife Christmas specials for 2025, but along with this exciting news comes the announcement that the rumoured prequel is definitely going ahead and will be set during the Blitz.

Not only this, but our Poplar favourites are heading to the big screen for a movie which will be set in a mystery location in 1972.

The official announcement says: "In an exciting new development, the world of Nonnatus House will also be expanding. A prequel TV series set in Poplar during World War Two will be made for the BBC in 2026, and in addition, Neal Street, in development with BBC Film, are producing a Call the Midwife film. This will be set overseas in 1972 and feature iconic characters from the existing TV show."

Call the Midwife fans are in for a treat as a new series, a prequel and a movie are all confirmed. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Speaking of the exciting future of the show, Heidi Thomas OBE, creator and writer, says: “The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right. I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will. But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past.

"The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary - filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy. The bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces."

Speaking of the movie, Heidi has confirmed that the film will pick up just after season 15 leaves off and that our Nonnatus House favourites will be heading abroad...

"As the classic Call the Midwife series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape. Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!"

Call the Midwife season 15 will return to BBC1 for a Christmas special in December 2025 with the rest of the season following in January 2026.

The series will then follow in the US in March on PBS.