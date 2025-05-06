Call the Midwife gives huge filming update — but fans spot something worrying in new cast picture

Call the Midwife season 15 is on the way, and we now have official news that filming for the new series is underway.

The show's social media team is always great at keeping fans up to date with the latest behind-the-scenes news, and they recently shared a picture of the cast as filming for the 2025 Call the Midwife Christmas special got underway.

Call the Midwife season 15 will see us reunited with all our Nonnatus House favourites for another series - but eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that not everyone from the cast was in the photo.

The image sees the cast smiling on the steps of Nonnatus House, dressed in warm winter clothes, despite the image caption revealing that, as always, it was a heatwave as filming for the festive episodes began.

The picture has sparked joy for fans knowing their favorite show is on the way back to our screens, but also concern for some fans as a few familiar faces are missing from the line-up, including Zephryn Taitte as Cyril and Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan.

A post shared by Call the Midwife (@callthemidwife.official) A photo posted by on

Of course, this doesn't mean the characters won't be in the new series, and it is likely that not everyone in the cast was available for the first picture of the series.

The caption for the social media post seems to confirm this by saying: "We are delighted to announce the commencement of filming for our fifteenth series of Call the Midwife – and this year our traditional first-scene clapperboard shot is something a bit special, with a fine group of cast members present for the start of Christmas Special recording!"

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the new series finally on the way, all we have to do now is wait as patiently as we can for Christmas!

Call the Midwife season 15 will return to BBC1 for a Christmas special in December 2025 with the rest of the season likely to follow in January 2026. The series will then likely follow in the US in March on PBS.