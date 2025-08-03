The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of August 4-8: Grace's reckoning

Ridge races to stop Nick's proposal while Finn forces Grace to admit the truth of what did she. Here are the The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 4-8.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 4, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 4:

"Finn continues to dig into Liam’s case and confronts Grace. Eric warns Ridge that he must act fast to win Brooke back before it’s too late."

Tuesday, August 5:

"Finn accuses Grace. Nick prepares to propose to Brooke during a boat outing, unaware Ridge is racing to Naples to stop him."

Wednesday, August 6:

"Ridge makes a splash save in the Mediterranean. Finn is stunned by Grace’s confession."

Thursday, August 7:

"Both Li and Sheila are surprised by their interaction. Grace’s house comes crumbling down."

Friday, August 8:

"Liam and Hope are shocked by what Grace begins to tell them."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 28 below courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 28

"Eric, Ridge, and Brooke head to Italy, as does Nick. Steffy prepares to leave town with Kelly and Hayes. Bill has regrets about his part in what happened with Luna and Liam."

Tuesday, July 29

"Forrester Creations teams up with famous Italian designer Luisa Beccara for a fashion show on the La Canzone del Mere terrace in Capri. Eric toasts the crowd, and Brooke and Ridge enjoy a boat ride alone together."

Wednesday, July 30

"Eric makes his intentions clear that he wants Ridge and Brooke to reunite in Italy, and tells Ridge to make a decision. The fashion show continues, does drama follow?"

Thursday, July 31

"Nick and Ridge have a fight. Brooke gets nostalgic and emotional as she can’t help but remember so many moments she has shared with Ridge in Italy. Sheila suspects Li knows more than she’s letting on about Luna. Deacon supports Sheila’s mourning, despite his feelings for Luna."

Friday, August 1

"To help his cause, Eric appeals to Nick to back off. Nick plans to propose to Brooke on a boat."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.