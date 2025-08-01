The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 4: 'tell Liam the truth about his brain cancer'
It's time for Grace's reckoning while Eric gives Ridge one final warning before Nick pulls out a ring.
The shocking truth comes out about Liam's brain cancer while Ridge tries to stop Nick from proposing to Brooke in Italy. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 4.
Liam (Scott Clifton) has been recovering at a remarkable pace, but no one has seen much from Grace (Cassandra Creech), leading Finn (Tanner Novlan) to ask questions about what really happened with his previously "inoperable tumor."
Eric (John McCook) has made no secret of his desire for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to reunite with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in Italy, and he's not happy that Nick (Jack Wagner) is there to stir up trouble.
Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) is back in LA and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is happy, in a platonic sense, to see her. But does Daphne want to be friends or is she still hoping for something more?
Here's the look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:
In the look-ahead preview, Grace begs Finn to keep "this" between them. The "this" we think she's referring to is that Liam never had brain cancer and that she's been conning him this whole time in hopes of extorting money from Bill (Don Diamont), something we wrote about earlier. Finn, of course, isn't having it. Why would he put his whole career on the line to protect Grace?
The next scene reveals Finn and Grace are at Bill's house and Finn tells her to explain the truth about his cancer to Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle).
Li (Naomi Matsuda) is still pulling for Luna (Lisa Yamada) to wake up. She refuses to believe that this could really be the end for the young double murderer.
Eric tells Ridge that he saw Nick with a ring. If Ridge doesn't act soon, he's going to lose Brooke forever. Naturally, as Ridge goes to stop Brooke (who is posing on a boat), something happens that causes alarm for Nick, who steers away as boat horns blare.
Now, we can think of two scenarios here. Either Nick heard Ridge and is trying to drown out his voice with the horn, or something is happening and Brooke is in danger. Either way, Ridge is going to have to watch from the sidelines as Brooke sails toward a future that might not include him.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
