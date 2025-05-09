The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of May 12: Hope supports Liam

Now that the truth about Liam's (Scott Clifton) condition is out in the open, Hope (Annika Noelle) refuses to give up on him. She can't fathom life without him and she's not going to let him go without a fight. Interestingly, there was no look ahead segment at the end of Friday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful with a preview for the week of May 12, but we can take a good guess of what's coming based on the spoilers.

With no look-ahead segment after the Friday, May 9, episode, we don't have a video clip to share but there's still plenty to talk about.

Based on what happened last week and the spoilers for the upcoming week, we know that Liam invites Bill (Don Diamont) to lunch. It's hard to picture Liam revealing his condition in a public setting, but given what happened between father and son the last time Liam was at Bill's house, it makes sense. We'll be curious to see how much Liam confides in his father, and whether Dollar Bill steps up to help his son find a miracle cure; the billionaire managed to free a double murderer, so surely he can pool his resources to get the best care for his son.

Now that Hope knows about Liam's terminal diagnosis, she's not willing to let the man she always loved go down without a fight. She and Liam have a lot of history and a lot of love, and she's not willing to give him up, even though he's going to keep pushing her to get back together with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Carter isn't ready to give up on Hope, and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) isn't ready to give up on Carter. We have to think there's a reason she's still here and we hope it has something to do with Hope and Liam getting back together after finding a cure for his condition, but we digress.

Oh, and Luna (Lisa Yamada) isn't done trying to get Finn (Tanner Novlan) back in her life and she's going to bring Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) into the mix. Expect lots of fireworks on that front, but as we theorized, this could be paving the way for MacInnes Wood's maternity leave.

At any rate, it's going to be another emotional week as more people learn what's happening to Liam and come to terms with his limited time left.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.