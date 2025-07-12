How to watch the 2025 Open Championship golf tournament on TV or online

Golf's oldest major, the Open Championship, returns to the Emerald Isle for its 153rd playing. The Open Championship is also the final major of the year, so we've got everything golf fans need to know about how to watch the 2025 Open Championship right here.

It's been an entertaining golf season, highlighted by Rory McIlory completing the career grand slam by capturing the Masters; Scottie Scheffler continuing to show why he's the best golfer in the world right now with a PGA Championship win to claim his third major; and JJ Spaun outlasting the field and the course at a brutal US Open, sinking and incredible putt to seal the victory.

With the Open Championship taking place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, can McIlroy cap his great year on home turf? Will Justin Rose, who's been close in many recent majors, be able to convert one into a win? Can Xander Schauffele repeat? Can Scheffler snag another win and become the next player on the doorstep of a career grand slam? Or, like Spaun, can a name come out of seemingly nowhere and surprise us all?

Watch the Open Championship to see it unfold for yourself. Read on to find out exactly where and when you'll be able to watch the 2025 Open Championship, as well as some additional need-to-know facts about the tournament.

How to watch the Open Championship 2025 in the US

NBC, The Golf Channel and Peacock are the viewing options for US golf fans to watch the 2025 Open Championship this year.

The Golf Channel will have pre-tournament coverage, as well as post-round coverage once play gets underway. Meanwhile, Peacock will serve as the home of live coverage in the early hours (before sunrise) of each round before NBC picks up the coverage later in the morning and into the afternoon. Peacock will keep providing coverage of featured groups and the course's Par 3 holes throughout the day.

NBC is a national broadcast channel, available to all who have a traditional pay-TV provider or a TV antenna. You can also watch NBC on various live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Golf Channel, meanwhile, is a cable channel. But you can still get it through either a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV).

Meanwhile, you can sign up for the Peacock streaming platform as long as you have an internet connection, with the ability to watch it on your TV, computer or mobile device.

Another option to watch Open Championship coverage is R&A TV. The R&A is the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, which helps run the Open Championship. R&A TV is its own free streaming service and membership portal. While you must be a member to watch Open Championship streams, it is free to join.

How to watch the Open Championship 2025 in the UK

Sky Sports is the home for the 2025 Open Championship in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

In order to watch the Sky Sports coverage, you must have a Sky TV subscription with the Sky Sports bundle, which together costs you roughly £40 to £50 per month, depending on your contract length and any Sky TV deals running at the time.

You can also watch select live coverage of the tournament directly online via R&A TV. The R&A is the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, which helps run the Open Championship. R&A TV is its own free streaming service and membership portal. While you must be a member to watch Open Championship streams, it is free to join.

How to watch the Open Championship from anywhere

If you live anywhere besides the US or UK, you can check out the official listing of Open Championship broadcast partners to see the Open Championship viewing options for you.

If, however, you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Open Championship, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of where you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

