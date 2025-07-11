Soap spoilers for the week of July 14: see what's happening in The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and more

When it comes to soaps in the US, there’s one thing that fans can always depend on — drama. From The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful to General Hospital to Days of Our Lives to Beyond the Gates, the Big Five of daytime is set to bring forth some must-watch TV during the week of July 14. We’re talking romances heating up, plots thickening, mysteries continuing to unravel and what would the soaps be without the occasional life-or-death scenario?

To help fans get ready for the week ahead, we’re offering you a brief sneak peek of what you can look forward to in the five soaps. While we are excited to see what happened in the aftermath of Friday’s cliffhangers, we’re perhaps just as eager to learn if our predictions about the most-talked-about storylines wind up ringing true.

So without further ado, let’s jump right into what’s going down on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and Beyond the Gates during the week of July 14.

The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless

Hayley Erin and Nathan Owens, The Young and the Restles (Image credit: CBS)

It looks like Cane (Billy Flynn) is enacting another stage of his master plan, which is unfortunate news for Damian (Jermaine Rivers). The new Winters addition finds himself fall ill in France, and he believes Cane is behind it all.

It also appears as if a "murder mystery" kicks off in France, so look to see who dies and who's to blame. Chance (Conner Floyd) is on the scene to lead the investigation.

Here's what's coming up on The Young and the Restless during the week of July 14.

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

After Steffy denied Bill the ability to see his son, Bill decides to take matters into his own hands to save his son's life this week while Finn, Deacon and Sheila mourn Luna's death. How will Steffy and Hope react to Bill's actions, and will Dollar Bill be able to save his son's life as Liam hangs in the balance?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful during the week of July 14.

General Hospital

General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) being revealed as Daisy's stalker, Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) revving up their war and us inching closer to Kelly Thiebaud's return to General Hospital (hopefully as Britt), we have a lot of drama to look forward to in the coming week.

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital during the week of July 14.

Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives (Image credit: Peacock)

This week in Salem, a lake trip goes horribly wrong for Tate, Holly and Ari while Sophia meets with Amy about the baby. Xander is left caring for Victoria as Sarah heads on vacation, and EJ continues working to clear Johnny's name.

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives during the week of July 14.

Beyond the Gates

Beyond the Gates

Brandon Claybon and Mike Manning, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Martin's (Brandon Claybon) deep, dark secret continues to spiral out control, while more and more people in Fairmont Crest work to keep the secret from becoming a public scandal with plenty of Dupree fallout. However, will Smitty (Mike Manning) learn all the sordid details anyway, putting his life in grave danger.

Here's what's coming up on Beyond the Gates during the week of July 14.