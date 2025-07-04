The Young and the Restless spoilers week of July 7-11

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 7-11.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of July 7

General Hospital spoilers week of July 7-11

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of July 7-11

Beyond the Gates spoilers week of July 7-11

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of July 7-11

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 7 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 7

"Victor seizes an opportunity to strike back, Phyllis pursues Cane, and Audra receives mixed signals from Kyle."

Tuesday, July 8

"Victoria is comforted by someone from her past, Mariah and Tessa ponder their future, and Danny preps to make a big decision."

Wednesday, July 9

"Jack gives Billy an ultimatum, while Nick and Sharon team up to help Phyllis."

Thursday, July 10

"Danny pops the question to Christine, Lily makes a bold move, and Victoria makes a painful decision."

Friday, July 11

"Claire leans on Holden, Kyle and Audra fight temptation, and Adam schemes with Chelsea."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 30 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 30: "Diane warns Kyle about Audra, Chance confides in Abby, and Lily forces Amanda to come clean."

Tuesday, July 1: "Nick quizzes Damian about Cane, Holden seizes a new opportunity, and Billy makes a promise to Sally."

Wednesday, July 2: "Cane reconnects with someone from his past, Devon and Amanda share a heated exchange, and Phyllis stumbles upon valuable intel."

Thursday, July 3: "Victoria receives unexpected news, Chelsea spots a con job, and the walls are closing in on Mariah."

Friday, July 4: "Victor stays a step ahead of Cane, Nikki worries about the future of Chancellor Industries, and Adam makes a surprise appearance at the party."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.