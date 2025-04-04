The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of April 7-11

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless as we head into the second week of April. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 7-11.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 7 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 7

"Victor reveals a new plan of attack, Phyllis and Sharon learn new information about their kidnapper, and Chance finds closure with Summer."

Tuesday, April 8

"Ashley returns home to chaos, Sharon and Phyllis want justice, and Traci makes a distress call."

Wednesday, April 9

"Jack and Ashley worry about Traci’s safety, while Chance uncovers shocking information."

Thursday, April 10

"Traci demands answers from Alan, while Sharon and Phyllis form a surprising alliance."

Friday, April 11

"Victor vows to punish Kyle, Victoria tries to learn from past mistakes, and Audra considers a tempting offer."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 31 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 31: "Jack seeks counsel from Victoria, Claire and Kyle find common ground, and Lily demands answers from Damian."

Tuesday, April 1: "Damian makes a promise to Nate, Sally loses patience with Adam, and Chelsea shares surprising news with Billy."

Wednesday, April 2: "Phyllis plays nice with Sally, Jack keeps Billy in line, and Lily takes matters into her own hands."

Thursday, April 3: "Victor orders Michael to play hardball, Diane worries about Traci, and Lauren asks Nikki for a favor."

Friday, April 4: "Victor gives Lily unsolicited advice, Traci second-guesses her decision-making, and Audra receives an unexpected invitation."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.