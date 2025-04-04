Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of April 7-11

There's plenty of drama on the way in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 7-11.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 7

"Sophia supports Tate. Holly questions Doug III about his feelings. Kate defends herself to Philip. Stephanie offers Alex a choice. Sarah lies to Xander."

Tuesday, April 8

"Belle opens up to Brady about EJ. Tate catches Doug III in Holly’s room. Shawn and JJ work EJ’s case. Gabi and Kristen hurl accusations at each other."

Wednesday, April 9

"Gabi recalls the night EJ was shot. Melinda questions Kristen. Xander and Philip make a play. Belle confesses to EJ."

Thursday, April 10

"Sami catches Belle with EJ. Chad gives Johnny advice. Philip and Xander boss around Gabi. Alex makes his feelings clear to Sarah. Rex reassures Kate."

Friday, April 11

"Rex shares his fears with Roman. Vivian returns to Salem for what is rightfully hers. Sarah continues to wrestle with guilt. Chanel confides in Paulina. Sami and Johnny have a tough conversation."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of March 31, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 31

"Rafe surprises EJ. Jada asks Belle for help. Shawn confides in JJ. Steve searches for John."

Tuesday, April 1

"Steve and Marlena fear the worst. Paul comes to Andrew’s aid. Belle tries to coax a confession out of EJ. Kristen reaches out to Brady. Jada reveals the truth to Rafe."

Wednesday, April 2

"Brady and Belle catch up. Paulina supports Jada. Rafe opens up to Gabi. Chanel confronts EJ."

Thursday, April 3

"EJ is shot! Cat tries to comfort Chad. Chanel worries about Johnny. Kate shares news with Roman."

Friday, April 4

"Kayla gives Chad the news about EJ’s condition. JJ questions Kristen. Shawn finds Jada drowning her sorrows. Leo and Javi wonder if Rafe or Gabi are guilty of shooting EJ."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.