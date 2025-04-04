Beyond the Gates spoilers: week of April 7-11

(Image credit: Karla Mosley as Dani upset in Beyond the Gates)

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates as we head into the second week of April. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of April 7-11.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of April 7 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 7

"Tyrell suffers a humiliating blow, Leslie escalates her vendetta, and Ted scrambles to protect his family from the fallout."

Tuesday, April 8

"Dani preps Chelsea’s farewell fashion show, Smitty takes on a new influencer assignment, and the family converges at a can’t-miss event."

Wednesday, April 9

"Andre’s hospital documentary faces unexpected pushback from wary staff, Samantha sets her sights on modeling with Chelsea’s help, and Leslie’s covert actions raise suspicions about Laura’s recovery."

Thursday, April 10

"Dani faces fallout from losing her charity board seat, Samantha’s push to become a model sparks conflict at home, and Bill brazenly flaunts his new union with Hayley at the country club."

Friday, April 11

"Samantha’s quest for a modeling manager pits Dani against Chelsea, Doug’s gambling habit jeopardizes his surgical duties, and Ted wrestles with the affairs of his past."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 24:

Monday, March 31: "Vanessa and Joey talk more than houses, Kat and Eva face off, Dani gives Chelsea her input, Bill goes behind Naomi’s back, and Andre avoids Ashley."

Tuesday, April 1: "Dani gets an unexpected visitor. Naomi takes control of her case. Jacob takes a stand against Detective Malone."

Wednesday, April 2: "Bill admits why he really came to see Dani. Ashley and Derek invite Andre over for dinner. Elsewhere, Jacob and Naomi struggle with moral dilemmas."

Thursday, April 3: "Randy has questions for Doug. Nicole crashes Vanessa’s business meeting. Bill and Naomi go head-to-head."

Friday, April 4: "Andre begins interviews for his documentary. Chelsea has a change of heart. Meanwhile, Nicole drops a bombshell on Vanessa"

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.