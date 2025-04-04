The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of April 7: Taylor walks in on Brooke

After Liam (Scott Clifton) flatlined at the end of the April 4 episode, it's hard to think about any of the other stories taking place but we'll try to push forward. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of April 7.

You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of April 7-11 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

#BoldandBeautiful Next week pic.twitter.com/0Er3QvqD4kApril 4, 2025

Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace) don't seem to have any trouble connecting as we see them kissing passionately at Forrester Creations, but that doesn't stop Luna (Lisa Yamada) from venting to Grandma Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) that she doesn't think Electra is the right person for Will. Naturally, she thinks she's better suited to tend to Will's needs, and we know she won't stop until she gets what she wants.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) walks into the design office to find Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walking out from behind the screen. Brooke thinks it's Ridge, and when she walks out in lingerie, much to Taylor's shock. We have to wonder if Brooke was expecting Ridge, and if Ridge knew she'd be modeling lingerie for him, or if this wasn't planned at all. (We can't help but think of what happened between Hope and Finn, and we already know Taylor is going to say this is a classic Logan move)

And then there's Deacon (Sean Kanan), who needs to vent his frustration about how Hope has been treated so he takes it out on Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). After landing a kick to the groin and a roundhouse punch, it looks like Deacon has dealt a blow to Carter but Carter isn't down yet. He lunges at Deacon and the fight continues.

Needless to say, there's nothing in the preview about Liam but we're hoping that we won't have to wait long to find out if he survives.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.