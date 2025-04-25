The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of April 28: 'I'm with someone else'
Relationships take center stage on The Bold and the Beautiful as everyone recovers from the Forrester Creations fashion show. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of April 28.
Last week we learned that Eric (John McCook) has been pulling for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) an Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to reunite.
The Logan sisters helped Brooke get ready to walk the runway in the showstopper gown, a nod to the time Brooke took Ridge's breath away coming across the water in Portofino.
Needless to say, Eric's stunt gave Ridge pause, but given that he's with Taylor (Rebecca Budig), it's not so easy for him to truly appreciate the gesture.
Elsewhere, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) finds himself trying to get back with Hope (Annika Noelle) while Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) continues to pursue him.
You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of April 28-May 2 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:
Hope in the preview for next week.#TeamHope #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/kSnA1GbQqUApril 25, 2025
In the preview, Hope begrudgingly tells her mother that if she wants to be with Ridge, then that's what Hope wants for her, too. Brooke says that Ridge is her "destiny."
Eric tells Ridge that he should go back to Brooke, as she is where he belongs. Ridge tells his father he's with someone else, but we have to think about how he referred to Brooke as "my Logan" during the fashion show. Even Ridge can't deny that he's tied to her, no matter what he thinks or wants.
Katie (Heather Tom) confronts Daphne about why she's in Los Angeles, wondering if she's only there to do Steffy's "dirty work." Daphne doesn't comment right away; while Katie isn't wrong, per se, we know that Daphne's plans changed now that she has her heart set on winning Carter over.
Lastly, Carter asks Hope if she feels for him the same way he feels for her. From the look on her face, we have a feeling we know what the answer is already.
Interestingly, there's no sign of Liam (Scott Clifton) in the preview and we have to wonder if he's going to show up at some point. Given his diagnosis, we have to hope that he's trying to find a treatment for his condition somewhere, but hopefully that doesn't mean he won't be seen at all next week.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
