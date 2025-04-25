General Hospital spoilers week of April 28-May 2

There's lots of drama in Port Charles this week as the calendar turns to May. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 28-May 2.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 28

"Sonny is in grave danger. Alexis receives a gift. Trina and Kai enjoy a night out. Gio turns to Emma for help. Kristina and Molly want answers."

Tuesday, April 29

"Anna is suspicious. Marco and Lucas get closer. Tracy reveals shocking info to Gio. Portia walks in on Curtis and Jordan. Drew makes a scene."

Wednesday, April 30

"Willow has an unpleasant homecoming. Nina has second thoughts. Brennan shares his theory. Alexis vents to Lulu. Laura and Curtis confer."

Thursday, May 1

"Brook Lynn opens up to Tracy. Drew pleads his case. Laura cautions Lulu. Chase makes a request of Dante. Josslyn crafts a plan."

Friday, May 2

"Maxie receives an ultimatum. Dante and Lulu have an emotional talk. Lois is put on the spot. Nina debriefs with Carly. Mac learns of a crime."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of April 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 21: "Carly is insistent. Sasha makes an admission. Lucas hears Marco out. Jordan and Isaiah come to a decision. Sidwell visits Alexis."

Tuesday, April 22: "Trina confides in Curtis. Carly betrays an ally. Kai updates Drew. Lucky gives Kristina some tough love. Willow seeks help from Jason."

Wednesday, April 23: "Carly and Jason clash. Tracy makes an offer. Dante and Lulu discuss family matters. Laura defends herself. Drew’s reaction surprises Willow."

Thursday, April 24: "Sonny prepares for surgery. Brook Lynn is alarmed. Danny opens up to Jason about missing Sam. Molly issues a warning to Ric. Cody needs medical attention."

Friday, April 25: "Carly gets news about Sonny’s prognosis. Nina plays dirty. Brook Lynn calls out Lulu. Kristina is in for a shock. Willow hits a roadblock."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.