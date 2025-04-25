Days of Our Lives spoilers week of April 28-May2

There's plenty of drama on the way in Salem this week as the calendar turns to May. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 28-May 2.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 28

"Kayla shares devastating news with Marlena and Steve. Shawn leans on Jada. Johnny gets advice from Marlena. Tate asks Sophia to prom."

Tuesday, April 29

"Maggie eviscerates Philip. Doug III finds himself in hot water. Holly witnesses a nice moment between Tate and Sophia. Xander confides in Sarah."

Wednesday, April 30

"Paulina encourages Chanel. EJ reaches out to Johnny. Cat shocks Chad. Leo accuses Gabi. Kayla makes a desperate plea."

Thursday, May 1

"Kayla and Stephanie talk about a secret. Shawn asks Steve for help. Xander and Alex put their heads together. Gabi and Philip clash. Leo makes a suggestion to Javi."

Friday, May 2

"Sarah counsels Xander. Tate rips into Johnny. Sophia grows agitated with her mother Amy. Marlena offers advice to Belle. EJ gives Rita an assignment."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of April 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 21

"Philip and Belle make a promise. Susan visits EJ. Xander demands answers from Stephanie and Alex. Kate chastises Rex."

Tuesday, April 22

"Cat and Gabi catch up. EJ wakes up. Sophia and Tate bond. Johnny has mixed emotions."

Wednesday, April 23

"A hospital fundraiser takes place. Gabi shares her frustrations with Javi and Leo. Alex and Stephanie question if they made the right choice. Chad observes a moment between Cat, Thomas, and Charlotte. Xander has words with Philip."

Thursday, April 24

"Maggie encourages Xander to show compassion. Kristen is struck by EJ’s demeanor. JJ hopes to win back Gabi. Chad realizes he may not be ready to date again."

Friday, April 25

"Jada and Rafe come to terms. Shawn gets news about Bo… EJ gets an admission from Belle. Johnny doubts himself. Chanel and Paulina share a heartfelt bonding moment."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.