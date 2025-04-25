Beyond the Gates spoilers week of April 28-May 2

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates this week as the calendar turns to May. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of April 28-May 2.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of April 28 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 28

"Naomi struggles to gain the trust of her new client, Ashley and Derek adjust to their new living arrangement, and Leslie launches her latest scheme against the Duprees."

Tuesday, April 29

**No episode will air due to the soccer match

Wednesday, April 30

**No episode will air due to the soccer match

Thursday, May 1

"The Duprees kick off Ted and Nicole’s anniversary party, Eva tries one last time to keep her mother in check and Kat inches closer to unearthing the conspiracy that threatens to shatter the family’s big night."

Friday, May 2

"Ted and Nicole’s anniversary party is a night the family won’t soon forget, while Ashley and Derek juggle the messy realities of moving in together. Meanwhile, Bill braces for his part in Ted’s deception to come to light."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 21: "Doug’s hidden debt to Joey edges him into dangerous territory, Eva pours herself into orchestrating Ted and Nicole’s upcoming celebration, and the family gets together for karaoke night."

Tuesday, April 22: "Anita grapples with an unexpected offer, Bill navigates internal firm pressures, and Dani’s latest decision upends Chelsea’s carefully laid plans."

Wednesday, April 23: "Dani chooses her own path, Ted urges Nicole to abandon their anniversary bash for a private getaway, and Doug doubles down on a risky windfall."

Thursday, April 24: "Nicole takes charge of Laura’s mysterious case, Doug wrestles with his demons, and Vanessa and Joey forge a risky pact."

Friday, April 25: "Doug admits his struggles with a growing gambling addiction, Bill fights to maintain power over his firm despite health concerns, and Naomi steps in to defend a combative homeless woman under Jacob’s watchful eye."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.