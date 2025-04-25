The Young and the Restless spoilers week of April 28-May 2

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless as the calendar turns to May. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 28-May 2.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 28 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 28

"Victor gives Michael an ultimatum, Lily plays nice with Holden, and Jack gives Billy a vote of confidence."

Tuesday, April 29

"Billy and Phyllis’ partnership takes an unexpected turn, Mariah keeps a secret from Tessa, and Audra schemes with Sally."

Wednesday, April 30

"Nikki takes matters into her own hands to help Claire and Kyle, Victoria pushes Cole to make a tough decision, and Lauren receives unexpected news."

Thursday, May 1

"Victor raises the games with Audra, Lauren loses patience with Michael, and Summer deals with a professional crisis."

Friday, May 2

"Victor encourages Adam to play dirty, Chelsea makes a bold move, and Phyllis worries about Daniel."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 28 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 21: "Nikki points Claire in the right direction, Sally receives an interesting proposal from Billy, and Daniel finds himself at a crossroads."

Tuesday, April 22: "Phyllis pushes Sally’s buttons, Kyle makes a tough decision, and Tessa comes to the rescue of someone in need of help."

Wednesday, April 23: "Billy crosses the line to make a point, Nate and Damian receive an update about Amy’s condition, and Holden keeps Audra on her toes."

Thursday, April 24: "Victor keeps a secret from Nikki, Claire opens up to Victoria and Cole, and Diane sets the stage for a big reveal."

Friday, April 25: "Diane pulls out all the stops to impress Jack, Chelsea questions Adam’s motives, and Lily gives Audra the third degree."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.