General Hospital spoilers: Alexis makes a shocking move that blindsides a member of the Quartermaine family?

We’ll be the first to admit that, as of late, on General Hospital, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has made one poor decision after the next.

Before Sam (Kelly Monaco) died, Alexis basically sacrificed herself for Kristina (Kate Mansi), willing to go to prison for her daughter, thinking there was a chance Kristina murdered John Cates (Adam J. Harrington). Then, after Alexis learned that Kristina attempted to actually kill Ava (Maura West) but almost murdered Ric (Rick Hearst) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) instead, the attorney decided to help her child by covering up the crime. Not only that, but Alexis agreed to embezzle money from her great-nephew’s estate to pay Ava and Ric to keep quiet.

With all that being said and looking ahead, we have a hunch that Alexis may finally attempt to do what she should have done a long time ago, and that’s go after custody of Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Sam’s daughter Scout (Cosette Abinante).

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

We understand that at first glance, it’s a bit of a stretch for Alexis to go after custody of Scout when Drew is her father and has the means to take care of her. However, his antics continue to prove he has no moral compass, is perhaps the most manipulative person in Port Charles and his growing list of powerful enemies may soon make him as dangerous to be around as Sonny (Maurice Benard).

To add to all of this, Drew told Alexis in the General Hospital episode that aired on August 7 that he plans to move Scout to DC with him, taking her from the only family she knows, as she still grieves her mother.

Up until now, Alexis has frustrated us by not looking at custody as an option and constantly chastising Drew’s enemies for making life difficult for him in Port Charles, which could prompt him to leave town with Scout. She got upset with Tracy (Jane Elliot) for pushing Drew’s buttons, and judging by the preview clip for the episode airing on August 8, Alexis is going to unleash on Jason (Steve Burton) for more or less the same.

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

We get it, she wants to keep Scout in town and wants to honor Sam’s wishes for her daughter. But at some point, Alexis needs to wake up and realize no one is going to keep putting up with Drew’s shenanigans out of some misguided loyalty to Sam’s memory. Heck, Sam would be repulsed by Drew if she were alive. If Alexis really wanted to honor her daughter, she would do what even Tracy suggested, and go after custody of Scout, which we think the savvy attorney may soon gear up to do.

Not for nothing, should Alexis make the bold move, she knows the law, would likely have an excellent custody lawyer in bestie Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), could get a long list of credible character witnesses and if Sidwell (Carlo Rota) learns of such a case, he may tip the scales in her favor given Drew foolishly attempted to threaten him in the episode that again aired on August 7.

Unfortunately, Alexis does have this whole embezzlement scheme hanging over her head, but as long as that secret remains a secret (at the very least doesn't get her tossed in prison before a custody ruling), she may be in a good position to get Scout.