General Hospital poll: Sonny is due for his next great romance, but who should the special lady be?

General Hospital’s Dimpled Kingpin and residential Casanova, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bendard), has found himself in an unusual predicament lately, and that’s being incredibly single. Although he was in a relationship of sorts with the dearly departed Natalia (Eva LaRue), we’d argue that he’s not been in a real romance since ending his marriage to Nina (Cynthia Watros) back in the early part of 2024.

As such is the case, we think it’s time he jumpstarts his love life and kicks off his next great courtship. Having said that, we decided to play matchmaker and come up with a shortlist of women we think would be perfect for him. First up is ADA Justine Turner (Nazneen Contractor).

Nazneen Contractor, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

So sure, ADA Turner is currently trying to do everything legally possible to have Sonny locked away in prison. However, we’ve noticed the banter between them often borders on flirtatious. And Turner would hardly be the first woman on the right side of the law to fall for Port Charles’ residential mob boss. Heck, longtime fans of General Hospital will recall Sonny once fell for FBI Agent Reese Marshall (Kari Wührer).

Our second pick for Sonny’s next romance would be Nina. Although the two split due to Nina’s lying, the exes have managed to remain on friendly terms since the divorce, even as Michael (Rory Gibson) and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) marriage imploded. Sonny and Nina have shared a number of one-on-one conversations since divorcing that lead us to believe there’s still love there. Plus, with Nina being a town pariah after the truth about her and Drew (Cameron Mathison) was revealed, and Sonny fighting a public perception battle of his own, the duo may find comfort in each other.

Last up in the quest to pair Sonny off is, of course, Carly (Laura Wright). The two are like The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Both couples live to break up to make up. We won’t even pretend to count how many times Sonny and Carly have remarried over the years.

Maurice Benard and Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now, a #Carson reunion faces two issues. On one hand, Carly is currently in a relationship with Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna). On the other hand, Carly is in a different stage in her life and doesn’t want to embrace being together with someone in the underworld. However, her relationship with Jack is doomed given all his lies about Josslyn (Eden McCoy), and Sonny wants to get out of the mob business as soon as he deals with this Sidwell (Carlo Rota) threat. When the truth about Jack comes out and Sidwell is dealt with, we can see the exes reuniting.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.