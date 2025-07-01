General Hospital spoilers: Sonny’s past crime comes back to haunt him?

It almost seems like déjà vu these days, as another member of law enforcement is again determined to put General Hospital’s Sonny (Maurice Benard) behind bars. Of course, this time we’re talking about Acting District Attorney Turner (Nazneen Contractor).

Turner is dead set on putting Sonny behind bars these days, and it’s becoming clearer that she’s willing to ruffle the feathers of longtime Port Charles residents to make that happen.

In fact, she’s currently at odds with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), as Turner believes the good police commissioner is incapable ot being unbiased when it comes to Sonny. The attorney believes Anna is so untrustworthy that she launched a covert police investigation of the Corinthos patriarch without Anna (although it looks like Turner will loop Anna into the investigation in some capacity in the coming days).

With all that being said, it recently appeared as if Turner would build a case against Sonny by using Natalia (Eva LaRue). Turner was turning up the heat on Natalia to reveal all she knows about Sonny’s criminal enterprise, and Natalia was doing her best to resist spilling the beans, going to Sonny for his help. He was in the process of ushering her out of the country, but as shown in the General Hospital episode that aired on June 30, Natalia appeared to have overdosed on pills and booze before that happened.

When Turner learns of Natalia’s deadly deed, we suspect Turner will want to point the finger at Sonny. However, an autopsy should confirm that Natalia’s likely death is a result of self-harm (that is, if Sidwell doesn’t pay the coroner to make things appear as a murder and plant evidence to make Sonny a suspect). So Turner will likely need to switch tactics in her Sonny pursuit.

Thinking along those lines, we started to consider what else Turner may go after Sonny for. Then a name came to mind. John Cates (Adam J. Harrington).

As viewers know, back in 2024, John and Sonny agreed to meet right outside the Quartermaine boathouse so the Dimpled Kingpin could turn himself over to FBI custody and stop John’s harassment of the Corinthos clan. John found himself surprised when Sonny shot and killed him instead.

In the aftermath, Michael (Chad Duell) and Jason (Steve Burton) worked to get rid of the weapon, Carly (Laura Wright) provided Sonny with an alibi and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) was arrested for the crime. However, the charges against Alexis were eventually dropped, and John’s murder has remained unsolved as far as the authorities are concerned.

Having said all of that, we can’t help but think there’s a chance that Turner may go after Sonny for the murder. If she does, that means she’ll need to have her team find the murder weapon. And perhaps more importantly, she’ll need to dismantle his alibi, which puts Carly in danger. Carly could face prison time if Turner can prove she lied for her ex-husband.

Now, this John Cates theory is just that at the moment, but something we will keep an eye out for in future episodes as things continue to evolve.