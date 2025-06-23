General Hospital spoilers: Sonny gains a shocking new ally?

With a repaired heart and new lease on life, General Hospital’s Sonny (Maurice Benard) was hoping to finally get out of the underworld after decades of being the Don of Port Charles. Unfortunately for him, he can’t quite move on like he wants to, as enemies are afoot in Port Charles.

For starters, the new district attorney in town is determined to see Sonny thrown in prison. She has a clear disdain for him, and we’re starting to think it’s because she either just wants to make a name for herself in the legal community by taking down the Dimpled Kingpin or she wants to take Sonny down because she has a yet-to-be-revealed personal vendetta against him.

If it’s the latter point, she would hardly be the first person working for the law to have personal reasons to want to see Sonny behind bars. Heck, it wasn’t that long ago when John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) was stomping around Port Charles with a huge Corinthos chip on his shoulder.

Carlo Rota and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

However, the most pressing enemy for Sonny at the moment is Sidwell (Carlo Rota). The manipulative businessman has already tried killing Sonny in the penthouse explosion that ultimately led to Michael (Rory Gibson) being burned. Sidewall also hired someone to try and kill Sonny when he was recovering from heart surgery. And now that Sonny flat-out rejected Sidwell’s offer to buy Sonny’s piers, and the Corinthos patriarch told him to stay out of his way, we think Sonny is in even more danger.

Additionally, judging by the following General Hospital preview for the week of June 23, Sidwell looks as if he’s going to become more infatuated with Sonny’s children. Take a peek at him creepily thumbing through photos of Sonny’s family.

With all that being said, Sonny could use another ally to help him out as he wages war on two fronts. Sure, he has Jason (Steve Burton) as his enforcer, Laura (Genie Francis) as his longtime friend/mayor and sometimes Anna (Finola Hughes), the police commissioner. However, he could use some more help. Enter Tracy (Jane Elliot).

We know, Tracy loathes Sonny. She believes he’s been a thorn in her family’s side for decades. However, it wasn’t that long ago when Laura cautioned Tracy about her absolute rejection of Sonny and wanting to vote to take his pier to build the esplanade project.

Laura noted that Tracy shouldn’t align herself with Sidwell on this issue, as Sidwell was likely a very dangerous man and too much of an unknown. Furthermore, Laura stressed that at least with Sonny, he would do what he could to help minimize violence and harm to Port Charles as he cared about the town and its people. Sooner or later, we just suspect Tracy will learn that Laura is right and Sidwell is definitely bad news for the town she loves so much.

Jane Elliot, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

We can imagine Tracy realizing the grave danger her family is in with Sidwell around town and eventually approaching Jason after the police don’t find evidence to help her. Then, Jason gets Tracy to meet with Sonny in some capacity, and the trio talks strategy and comes up with a plan.

Now again, for naysayers of this idea, we understand the skepticism. Tracy’s hatred for Sonny runs pretty deep. But with them now sharing more family members in common, Daisy and Gio (Giovanni Mazza), she may partner up with him if the ends justify these means.