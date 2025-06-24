General Hospital’s spoilers: Marco in grave danger thanks to Sidwell’s feud with Sonny?

When Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Sidwell (Carlo Rota) met in the General Hospital episode that aired on June 19, we found their conversation rather interesting, and we had to ask if there was a bit of dark foreshadowing.

During their discussion, the two men talked about Sidwell’s pitch to buy Sonny’s piers. The Dimpled Kingpin made it clear that he had no intention of selling to Sidwell. In return, Sidwell talked about how tragic a life Sonny has had, even invoking Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) death. Furthermore, Sidwell encouraged Sonny to accept his offer so Sonny can spend his retired days with the Corinthos clan, safe and secure.

Carlo Rota and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Sonny took the words as a veiled threat. Although Sidwell tried to convince Sonny that it wasn’t the case, the Corinthos patriarch wasn’t buying it. Sidwell then suggested that if he planned to attack Sonny, then he would have ended things for the mob boss a while ago.

As the faceoff continued, the biggest takeaway from the conversation came out. Both men agreed that keeping their children safe is of utmost importance, before Sonny again rejected Sidwell’s proposal and walked away.

Having said all of that, we find it interesting that so much of their conversation was about the idea of family and protecting family members. Although the following preview for the General Hospital episodes airing during the week of June 23 suggests Sidwell may soon target Sonny’s children or grandchildren, we have a hunch that Sidwell will be the one left devastated by tragedy when it comes to a loved one. Enter Marco (Adrian Anchondo).

Feuding Families | General Hospital Promo (June 23rd, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

We can imagine a scenario in which Marco finds himself at the wrong place at the wrong time and is left fighting for his life. So far, Sidwell’s previous attempts on Sonny’s life ended in failure.

Zeroing in on the penthouse bombing, that incident nearly killed Michael (Rory Gibson). Is it possible that Marco finds himself in a situation where he is caught in the middle of his father’s next murder plot by mistake? Whether it’s Marco being caught in an explosion by Sonny’s warehouse, or Marco being shot by mistake in some crazy instance of him being near Sonny at an inopportune moment, we just can’t rule out the possibility.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Again, Marco being in danger is just a theory. However, if Sidwell and Sonny go head-to-head and an innocent bystander is caught in the crossfire, we don’t think General Hospital writers would be so cruel to let a loved one of Sonny be that bystander, considering Michael literally just got back from a burn recovery unit in Germany.