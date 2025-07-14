General Hospital spoilers: Sonny kidnaps Marco, and Sidwell retaliates in a devastating way?

It shouldn’t be lost on any General Hospital viewer that Carly (Laura Wright) recently begged Sonny (Maurice Benard) not to escalate the tension with Sidwell (Carlo Rota).

After Kristina (Kate Mansi) was caught in the fire at Charlie’s and Lucas (Van Hansis) went to his big sister to plead Marco’s (Adrian Anchondo) case, Carly went to Sonny and cautioned him to handle this mob threat differently. The Metro Court owner evoked all the past mob-related tragedies involving his children and warned him to be "better" this go-around in handling his enemy.

Although Sonny took his ex’s words under advisement, judging by the following preview clip, it appears that the Dimpled Kingpin decides to do things his way and kidnap Marco. Not only that, but it seems Sonny even goes to Sidwell to talk about what’s “fair game.”

Surprise Return | General Hospital Promo (July 14th, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

To be honest, we can’t say we blame Sonny here. Sidwell has been gunning for Sonny for months and has nearly killed two of his children. Also, it’s not like the Port Charles Police Department has been helpful in solving these crimes or preventing further attacks. The Corinthos patriarch is just a man trying to protect his family, and authorities have left him practically no choice but to take action on the Sidwell front.

With that being said, Sonny kidnapping Marco will most assuredly elicit a strong response from Sidwell. Marco is Sidwell’s only child. So what might Sidwell do?

If we had to guess, considering Sidwell has proven to have an affinity for explosives, he may venture to blow up Sonny’s piers. Although Sidwell would like to ultimately acquire the piers for himself, he is a man with a big ego, and we wouldn’t be shocked if he’d rather watch them burn just to prove a point to Sonny. This, of course, could mean an innocent bystander may find themselves at the wrong place at the wrong time and caught in the explosion. But Sidwell likely wouldn’t care.

However, should Sidwell venture from his usual form of villainy, then he may retaliate against Sonny by kidnapping a Corinthos heir. Considering Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) warned Sidwell not to do anything to Carly or her loved ones, Sidwell might leave her children and grandchildren with Sonny alone. If so, then this could spell bad news for Kristina, Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Gio (Giovanni Mazza).

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Now, Sidwell likely won’t target Kristina because she was just caught in the fire at Charlie’s, and he wasn’t pleased his lackey made the error in setting fire to the pub while she was there. He also probably won’t go after Avery, given her age. And though he isn’t stupid enough to kidnap a cop, he is probably unhinged enough to kidnap a cop’s son, which leads us to Gio.

Let’s not forget that Tracy (Jane Elliot) has been warning Gio about Sonny and the danger he brings. Plus, Sonny recently cautioned Gio about hanging around him until this Sidwell issue is dealt with. Have the warnings been foreshadowing danger to come for the violinist?

Should Gio find himself in danger, we secretly hope it’s Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) who comes to his rescue. Her saving his life would probably go a long way in repairing their fractured mother/son relationship.