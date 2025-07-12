Sharks Gone Viral: Fact Frenzy debuts on National Geographic tonight

From Netflix's new marine-themed game show All the Sharks (where photographers are tasked with snapping as many sharks as possible) to ITV's new reality competition SHARK! Celebrity Infested Water (where ocean-fearing famous folks come face-to-face with sharks) to the big 50th anniversary of that fin-focused classic Jaws, sharks are having quite the summer. And that will continue with National Geographic's seasonal shark programming, including tonight's premiere of Sharks Gone Viral: Fact Frenzy.

Sharks aren't just one of nature's most iconic and formidable predators—they're also social-media stars, a fact that the new hourlong Sharks Gone Viral: Fact Frenzy special explores during its premiere tonight, Saturday, July 12 at 9pm Eastern Time on Nat Geo. "It’s a social media feed frenzy as comedians Helen Hong, Keon Polee and the Sklar Brothers deep dive into the internet’s wildest shark videos—from lightning-fast shark attacks to sharks living on a golf course —while a panel of experts explore the science behind social media’s most influential fish," reads the special's official description, per the network.

The special is part of National Geographic's annual Sharkfest, which returns this summer with "over 25 hours of hair-raising, shark-infested programming that brings viewers closer than ever to the ocean’s fiercest fish," including Sharks Up Close (where wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory "embarks on a daring cage-free dive to capture the raw power and beauty of great whites on film") and Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, the authorized documentary marking the 50th anniversary of the ultimate summer blockbuster that "helped spark a global movement in shark conservation."

To watch tonight's premiere of Sharks Gone Viral: Fact Frenzy, you're going to need access to National Geographic. If you don't have a cable plan that offers Nat Geo, then the popular cable channel is available on several live TV streaming services too, if you're a cord cutter or just prefer these apps. Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV (on its Ultimate plan) or YouTube TV will all let you stream the Nat Geo channel over the internet. The special is also available to stream on both Disney Plus and Hulu.