How to watch Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story online or on TV from around the world

The classic shark movie Jaws celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and to commemorate, a making-of movie is coming out called Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story.

The movie, which releases on Thursday, July 10 in the US but later elsewhere, has been anticipated for a while after it was announced months ago, especially as July is traditionally shark month across broadcasters.

Jaws @ 50 uses previously-unseen footage from the making of the classic movie as well as interviews recorded recently, in order to chart how Jaws was made.

Fans of the blockbuster already know some secret production stories, like how the the robotic shark malfunctioned, but you'll learn a lot more by watching Jaws @ 50. Here's how.

Oh, and we'll let you know where you can watch Jaws too, so you can catch up if you need to.

How to watch Jaws at 50 in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch Jaws @ 50 either online or on TV, with both options available from Thursday, July 10.

On TV, it'll be broadcast on the National Geographic channel at 9 pm ET/PT. You can get access to Nat Geo via various cable providers or live TV streaming services, and we've got an entire guide on how to watch Nat Geo.

Online, the movie will land on Hulu at the same time. Hulu starts at $7.99 per month for an ad-free subscription.

To stream Jaws itself, you can do so on Peacock, but only until Monday, July 14 when it leaves. After that, we'll have to see where it shows up.

How to watch Jaws at 50 in the UK

UK fans of Jaws will be able to watch Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story on Friday, July 11, and again it'll land online and on TV.

To watch it on TV, you'll need to tune into National Geographic's channel at 8 pm on that date. Here's how to watch Nat Geo to see it.

You can also stream the movie at the same time, and it'll broadcast on Disney Plus. This streaming service costs £4.99 per month for its ad-supported tier and a bit more for ad-free.

And what about Jaws? That's on Prime Video, Netflix and ITVX, so you've got loads of ways to watch it.

How to watch Jaws at 50 in Australia

Unlike in other regions, Jaws @ 50 isn't set to air on TV in Australia, and that's because the Nat Geo channel no longer exists in the region.

Instead, your only option to watch the movie is via Disney Plus, where it'll land on Friday, July 11.

And the original Jaws? Paramount Plus, Netflix or Binge, take your pick.