How to watch Ocean with David Attenborough from around the world

Everyone's favorite documentarian and nature narrator is set to return: you can watch Ocean with David Attenborough at home from Saturday, June 7 and we'll help you find a way to watch it.

Ocean with David Attenborough is a new feature-length documentary helmed by the legendary figure, which releases to coincide with World Oceans Day.

In Ocean, Attenborough explores the effects of bottom trawling, a way of deep-sea fishing that is hugely damaging to the natural ecosystem.

The doc will have never-before-seen footage of this type of fishing in action, to explore what it does, why it's done and what can be done to stop it.

It sounds like an important documentary that'll help you see the world differently. So here's how to watch Ocean with David Attenborough online from around the world.

How to watch Ocean with David Attenborough in the US

You'll be able to watch Ocean with David Attenborough first on National Geographic, though it's not your only avenue.

The film will air on the channel at 9/8c on Saturday, June 7. Here's how to watch National Geographic if you don't already have access.

Then, from Sunday, June 8, Ocean will land on streaming for you to watch at your leisure.

You'll be able to see it both on Disney Plus and Hulu, as both will air it simultaneously for you to see whenever you want.

The services both cost $9.99 per month and you can combine them through the Disney Bundle for $10.99 monthly.

How to watch Ocean with David Attenborough in the UK

If you're quick, you can watch Ocean with David Attenborough in cinemas.

It's playing in cinemas around the UK until late-July, and to find showtimes near you, you can use the film's website.

The next option is on TV. Ocean will air on Nat Geo at 8 pm on Sunday, June 8. If you don't already have a way to watch this channel, here's how to watch National Geographic.

Then there's the streaming option: Ocean will eventually arrive on Disney Plus. However an air date for the movie on the streamer hasn't been announced yet beyond "soon" so you may have to wait a while.

How to watch Ocean with David Attenborough in Australia

Watching Ocean with David Attenborough in Australia is very easy.

The movie will land on Disney Plus on Sunday, June 8, and it'll be available to watch from that date.

A subscription to this streaming service starts at $13.99 per month.