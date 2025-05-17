How to watch Tucci in Italy: stream the new travel series online

Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci has finally made his way back to Italy and you'll be able to see his latest travel series, Tucci in Italy, from Sunday, May 18.

Tucci in Italy will see the actor travel across the various landscapes to learn about the culture and, more importantly, sample the food. Over five episodes he'll visit regions like Tuscany, Lombardy and Abruzzo.

Stanley Tucci is no stranger to the boot of Europe through Searching for Italy but after that series was cancelled after two seasons, people thought his trips were over. Luckily that's not the case.

Here's how to watch Tucci in Italy online or on TV depending on where you live.

How to watch Tucci in Italy in the US

There are two ways to watch Tucci in Italy in the US: on cable or on TV.

Firstly, on cable, you'll need to find a way to tune into the National Geographic channel. Thankfully we've got a guide on how to watch the Nat Geo channel here.

Tucci in Italy's episodes will air on Nat Geo every Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT starting on Sunday, May 18.

Secondly, online: Tucci in Italy will get new episodes onto Disney Plus and Hulu every Monday from Monday, May 19.

Both of these streaming services cost $9.99 per month or $10.99 together if you sign up for the Disney Bundle.

How to watch Tucci in Italy in the UK

Tucci in Italy is being broadcast in the UK in the same way as in the US, but on TV at least it'll arrive at a later date.

On TV the show will premiere on the National Geographic channel on Wednesday, May 21, and here's how to watch the Nat Geo channel if you want to see it this way.

Online the show will be available to watch on Disney Plus, with episodes hitting the streaming service every Monday from Monday, May 19. Disney Plus starts at £4.99 per month and here's more information about the Disney Plus price.