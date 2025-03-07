How to watch National Geographic: watch the channel and stream its videos with these steps

If you like to learn about the real world, then you'll want to know how to watch National Geographic's videos. The society has a TV channel and releases documentary films and movies regularly — it releases a magazine too but we're What to Watch, not What to Read!

Nat Geo shows encompass a range of topics including animals, food, adventure and exploration, history and motoring, so there's something for everyone in its libraries.

If you're interested in learning, say, about the rediscovery of the Endurance or adventures to distant peaks or how certain foods are made, you might be wondering how to watch National Geographic's content.

That's why we're here, and in this guide we'll help you figure out how to watch the National Geographic TV channel in your region, and also where you can stream Nat Geo movies and shows online.

How to watch National Geographic in the US

The National Geographic cable channel is available through plenty of cable providers, so if you already have a plan, then you may already be able to watch it.

Otherwise, check with your chosen provider... or you could sign up via a live TV streaming service, which lets you cut the cord, save money and stream channels over the internet.

Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV (on its Blue plan), DirecTV and YouTube TV all offer it in their channel line-ups with Sling being the cheapest.

Now onto streaming National Geographic content: you actually have two choices. Videos from the society generally get added to the libraries of Disney Plus and Hulu, so whichever you sign up for, you should have a wealth of content at your fingertips.

Both streamers start at $9.99 per month for their ad-supported tiers, so choosing one or the other will depend on which of their wider libraries you prefer. However the Disney Bundle gets you both for just $1 more, a great deal if you want to sign up for both (or are just indecisive).

By the way, you know how I mentioned Hulu with Live TV as one way to stream Nat Geo's cable channel? Subscribers to certain of its tiers get Disney Plus and Hulu (and ESPN Plus) bundled for no extra cost.

How to watch National Geographic in the UK

The National Geographic channel in the UK can be watched via certain premium TV providers, as it's not a free-to-watch channel.

TalkTalk, BT and Virgin Media all offer it in their channel lists, but these aren't services you sign up just for TV streaming (they offer broadband, or phone landlines, or more), so it's not worth signing up just for Nat Geo.

The best way to stream the channel is via Sky TV, as you only have to pay for TV streaming. Nat Geo is on any of Sky's Ultimate plans, starting with Ultimate TV for £22 per month. Find out more about Sky TV deals here.

So what about streaming National Geographic videos online? Luckily, they're basically all in the same place: the streaming service Disney Plus. While this doesn't get all of the Nat Geo videos that come out in the US, and sometimes gets them with a slight delay, it's a veritable repository of videos from the society.

Disney Plus starts at £4.99 per month for its ad-supported plan, but if you don't want to see adverts (and D+ shows you absolutely loads, then the £7.99-per-month Standard plan is what you'll want.

How to watch National Geographic in Australia

I'm sorry to say that the National Geographic TV channel no longer broadcasts in Australia, ending operations in April 2023. But you can still stream Nat Geo's library online.

This is via the streaming service Disney Plus, which is now the sole home of Nat Geo content that Aussies will want to watch.

You can sign up for Disney Plus for $15.99 per month or $159.99 annually. That's for the Standard plan but it doesn't make you watch ads, unlike the cheapest plans elsewhere.