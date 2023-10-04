Best free streaming services for movies, TV shows and documentaries in 2023

The busy world of online video streaming is very competitive, with loads of the best streaming services constantly putting out fantastic original movies, TV shows and documentaries, and also adding classics to their platforms constantly.

But subscribing to any number of these can quickly become expensive, despite how many streaming deals you find, and that's why free streaming services are so valuable. There are plenty of websites and apps out there that let you stream live TV channels, documentaries, movies or TV shows without having to pay a penny: not on subscription costs or up-front fees.

These free movie and TV streaming services are particularly great for watching classic, indie or older movies and TV shows that aren't on the big streaming services, and also new indie films that may not even release in theaters. In other words, they're great for people who don't want to stick to the modern release schedule.

Here at What to Watch, we love free TV streaming services, as a way to catch up on decades-old classics or just find somewhere new. So to help you on your quest to save money while streaming, we've compiled this list of our go-to options, so you can dive into the library and find something to watch.

You won't have to pay a penny to watch from these sites: no subscription fees, no money spent on specific hardware and no streamers which require you to pay a license fee. All you need to pay for is whatever screen you'll use, your internet plan and the popcorn. They're all legal too: you 'pay your way' by watching ads before and during the video, as these are 'FAST' or 'Free Ad-Supported Television' plans.

We've omitted UK broadcaster sites because you have to pay a license fee to watch legally, so they're not free. Plus, this is for movies, TV shows and documentaries, so we're not going to include websites like TikTok, YouTube or Instagram.

Best free streaming services

1. Freevee

Countries: US & UK | Content: some live channels and many movies and box sets| Best for: binge-able TV and originals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Video's free sibling is Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, is the best free streaming service right now — its library is so large that you'd be forgiven for thinking that it's not actually free! Here at What to Watch we love the platform for its movies since there are barely any ads interrupting the story (compared to some rivals).

Freevee has loads of movies, including older classics, modern dramas and loads of gory horror and sci-fi. It's also great for factual entertainment and documentaries.

However, Freevee's strongest suit is in its TV, as it's chock-full of box sets for some of the biggest and most beloved TV shows of all time. The exact library depends on your region but expect binge-worthy comedies, nail-biting dramas and plenty of reality TV.

Unlike many alternatives on this list, Freevee also puts out original content, thanks to its Amazon money. The new Neighbours reboot, Bosch: Legacy, Jury Duty and Judy Justice are some noteworthy picks to catch.

Find Freevee here.

2. Pluto TV

Countries: US & UK | Content: live & on-demand movies, TV shows and reality | Best for: recent and classic TV

(Image credit: Pluto TV)

Pluto TV, owned by Paramount, is a fantastic free streaming service with a large library and many live TV channels.

That's because, unlike many of the entries lower on this list, its library includes a huge number of modern TV shows and movies, so you can use it to stream videos made since the turn of the century. There are older movies and shows too of course.

Pluto has plenty of live TV channels across a wide variety of genres and also many dedicated to airing specific shows, with non-stop episodes of Judge Judy, various CSI versions, Unsolved Mysteries, Baywatch, Mission Impossible Justified and more.

There's no denying that Pluto is better for TV, and while there are a few movies too, there are better options in this regard.

Find Pluto TV here.

3. Tubi

Countries: US | Content: live & on-demand movies and TV shows| Best for: horror movies

(Image credit: Tubi)

Tubi is the biggest free streaming service in the US, though unfortunately, it isn't available outside of the country.

We love Tubi because it's a great place to find modern movies to watch, with the streamer beloved particularly by horror fans for its huge selection (which includes a huge number of original movies).

This isn't just a streaming service for movies though, with a decent selection of TV series available. There are lots of documentaries offered too, with many true crime, celebrity and investigative pieces.

Find Tubi here.

4. Plex

Countries: US & UK | Content: live & on-demand movies and TV shows, plus streaming service directory| Best for: movies

(Image credit: Plex)

If movies are your thing, Plex is a fantastic streamer to check out — as long as you make sure to familiarize yourself with how it works.

You see, Plex is both a library and a directory. If you search for a movie in its library, you'll be able to find it, and if it's not on Plex, the service will let you know how you can watch it. This is useful, but it's easy to mistakenly think something's on Plex when it isn't.

One you've found your way to the free movies & TV part of the website, you'll likely be pleasantly surprised by the number of videos on the site, particularly movies. Plex has lots of options including modern and mid-00s hits, but lots of older classics too, from directors like Sergio Leone, Akira Kurosawa, John Carpenter Oliver Stone and Darren Aronofsky.

There are a fair few TV shows, though not quite as many as on other services, and Plex is definitely better for movies. You can also find some live TV channels, mainly ones dedicated to specific shows like 21 Jump Street, Mythbusters, Deal or No Deal or The Ed Sullivan Show.

Find Plex TV here.

5. Classix

Countries: US & UK | Content: classic movies | Best for: classic movies

(Image credit: Classix)

Classix does what it says on the tin: it's for classics.

In the Classix library you'll find plenty of classic movies, and we're talking about 'classics' from yesteryear, so expect plenty of black-and-white and much older pictures. It's great for people looking to catch up on their movie history.

There are a few stipulations though. Firstly, Classix isn't available on most devices, as it's only on Apple TV, iPhones or iPads, severely reducing the number of people who can access it.

Secondly, while Classix is completely free, there is a paid tier. This costs $7.99 or equivalent, and it's a one-off payment instead of a subscription. After this you get access to a much wider library of movies, and also some TV shows and live TV channels. Plus, you have to pay if you want to download to watch on the go.

So Classix isn't for everyone, hence its placement this low on our list, but if you tick all the boxes then Classix could be great.

Find Classix here.

6. Rakuten TV

Countries: UK | Content: loads of movies, as well as live TV and some TV shows | Best for: recent movies

(Image credit: Rakuten)

Rakuten TV is one of the various entertainment offerings from Japanese tech giant Rakuten, and it's a decent alternative to Tubi in the UK.

The streaming service has plenty of movies, with lots of period, war and action films that you can watch for free, including a surprising number of Sly Stallone ones. It also offers select TV box sets, with a good few reality ones in particular.

There are a few live TV channels on Rakuten, mainly themed ones like 'Movies', 'Mystery TV' or 'Tennis Channel'. That's not as many as some of the rival services, but nothing to turn your nose up at.

You can actually use Rakuten TV to rent or buy movies as well, including ones straight out of the cinema, but if you make sure to find the 'Free' category you'll find a huge number of blockbuster movies that don't cost anything.

Find Rakuten TV here.

Alternative free streaming services

We've listed some of the biggest and best free streaming services above, but there are a few other honorable mentions that we should make. Here are some others you might want to check out if the above aren't right for you, or if you have a particular interest: