Star Wars Black Friday deals and holiday gift guide: what you need to know to prepare

For decades now, Star Wars has had a huge presence in the holiday gift scene, with plenty of toys, books, DVDs, clothes, decorations and more ready for the countless fans of the classic sci-fi movie (and TV show) franchise. And that'll be doubly true when Black Friday deals begin on Star Wars items.

Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24 this year (though with early deals before and late ones afterward), and it'll be the perfect time to pick up a Star Wars deal or gift for an a-force-cionado of the franchise (including yourself!).

We're a little way out from the Star Wars Black Friday deals, then, though the earliest ones could begin in the next week or so. But it's worth preparing ahead of time and we've got lots of information and inspiration that could be useful to you.

To help you with some handy gift guide ideas this holiday season, the greatest minds at What to Watch have put their heads together to decide on a useful guide for Star Wars gifts. This includes presents of all price ranges and for fans of all ages and interests, so there should be something for everyone.

When Black Friday gets near in November, we'll also include lots of deals and sale items on this list, so you can find a bargain while you hunt.

But for now, let's dive into this Star Wars gift guide.

Want to root around for Star Wars gifts yourself, without checking out our carefully curated list? Suit yourself — here are some places you might want to check out.

Star Wars gift guide best picks

While we've got a nice long list of Star Wars gifts below, these are a few picks that we'd recommend most of all.

For the ultimate f... Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DVDs: Amazon US: $58 | Zavvi: £45

Why not give the gift of Star Wars itself? This collectors' kit has the nine main movies and countless bonus features, with an extra DVD per movie for deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes and promo material. You can also pick up Blu-Ray or 4K UHD box sets but they cost a lot more.

This year's Lego c... Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023: Walmart: $40.49 | Amazon UK: £22

Every year Lego puts out new advent calendars for a few of its main brands, and there's always a new Star Wars one too. This 2023 one counts down to Christmas with new minifigures, constructs or models based on all the movies and TV shows.

Star Wars gift ideas

Star Wars holiday sweater: $44.99

There's nothing like a good holiday sweater to wear constantly through the entire month of December (or all Winter if you like), and this Star Wars is great for ans of the movies. Unfortunately it's not on sale for UK buyers though.

Special offer: US Lego Star Wars The Child: Amazon US: $71.99 (was $89.99) | Lego Store: £79.99

One of the most popular Lego Star Wars sets is this one, inspired by The Child (or Baby Yoda, or Grogu) from The Mandalorian TV show. This is a fair-sized model with over 1,000 pieces and it'll look great on a shelf or table.

Special offer: US ... Star Wars Top Trumps: Amazon US: $9.99 (was $11.99) | Amazon UK: £6.40 (was £8)

A perfect stocking-filler-sized gift are Top Trumps sets, with the pint-sized card game quick and easy fun. This Star Wars pack covers the original three movies though there are older sets for other parts of the franchise if you hunt around.

Special offer: US Monopoly: Star Wars Light Side Edition: Walmart: $29.99 (was $42) | Amazon UK: £36.99

There are loads of Star Wars board games but this one is a fariyl new version inspired by all the Jedi of the series. Instead of building houses and hotels you build alliances, and for aid you can take a ch- sorry, take a force card.

Funko Pop! The Mandalorian figure: $12 / £13

The Funko Pop! collectible figures has a huge Star Wars range but one of the franchises' biggest recent stars is The Mandalorian, so it'd be a great gift for fans of the TV shows. There's also Grogu, Bo-Katan and lots of classic figures.

Hasbro Pulse Obi-Wan Lightsaber: $278.99 / £299.99

For the ultimate fan, what's better than an actual real lightsaber? (just note, this isn't a real real lightsaber, just a really impressive mix of sound and light). It's expensive but it looks great, and there are different versions inspired by lightsabers in the series from Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda and more.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: $169.99 / £149.99

Lego is constantly making new versions of this classic Star Wars ship based on the various properties it appears in, and this version is based on the Rise of Skywalker movie. Want the best present ever for someone? Lego also sells a gigantic 7,500-piece alternative for the biggest fans.

Really big set: $849.99 / £734.99

Star Wars Jedi Survivor & Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The latest hit Star Wars video game came out earlier in the year in the form of Jedi Survivor, and even before Black Friday it's seeing loads of discounts. It's on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. However it's more of an adult game so Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a great pick for family audiences.

Star Wars Black Friday deals top tips

Have some worries or questions before you search for gifts or Black Friday deals? Here are some tips we've got when looking for a Star Wars present.

When is the best time to buy a Star Wars gift? If you need a Star Wars gift straight away, then we'd recommend just buying what you need now. However if you can hold off for several weeks then youll be able to save money. That's because the end of the year brings a long sales season, of roughly 6 weeks, that'll bring plenty of discounts and Star Wars deals. Here's the calendar:

Black Friday: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Cyber Monday: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Christmas sales: Through December

Through December Boxing Day sales (some countries): Tuesday, December 26

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will bring a wide variety of reasonable discounts, while Christmas and Boxing Day sales often see fewer products on sale, but at larger reductions.

What will the best Black Friday Star Wars deals be on? Generally speaking, Black Friday works because different retailers compete to offer the best discounts. So, naturally, you'll see the best deals on products that are available across a range of stores. A great example is Lego, with different stores offering varying prices off different sets to tempt you towards them. Items like DVDs and video games are also great for this. Less likely to see sizeable discounts are products that are exclusive to certain stores, especially clothing and bespoke expensive gifts, and also older items that may well sell out early into the sales (or before they even start!).

Which Star Wars movie or TV show should I buy Black Friday deals from? Different fans of Star Wars have different preferences regarding which of the movies or TV shows they enjoy most. Some only like the original trilogy, while others like the sequels or even prequels. There are some Star Wars fans who love the new TV shows like Ahsoka and Andor, and others who don't (and some who haven't even watched them!). Then the rabbit hole goes deeper with various novels, comic books and video games that some Star Wars fans would love to receive (or receive gifts inspired by) and others wouldn't. So how do you know which facets of the Star Wars universe your intended gift recipient likes? Easy — just ask! If that seems to overt, there are some gifts that will work on all fans, like gift vouchers or items inspired by the original trilogy.

What are the newest Star Wars gifts to buy? The latest entry into the Star Wars universe is the TV show Ahsoka on Disney Plus, so anything inspired by that will be pretty recent. The third season of The Mandalorian and the second of The Bad Batch also released in 2023. Some bigger manufacturers keep releasing new Star Wars products too with Lego, Funko and Hasbro frequently updating their lines, so if you want something new, look to these companies.