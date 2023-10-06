DVD gift guide: deals and present ideas on top movies, TV box sets and more

Despite how many streaming services there are, it feels like plenty of popular movies and TV shows are impossible to find to stream online. That's why physical media making a big comeback, and this DVD gift guide will help you find something to buy for yourself or a loved one.

Giving the gift of a DVD gives someone a permanent way to watch a classic movie, a popular TV show or a brand-new release; plus, DVD box sets are great as a way to show off your love of a video, with plenty of extras to boot to help you enjoy it more.

Here at What to Watch we're big DVD fans, using them to watch older movies that aren't on streaming in particular, and as a way to always have our favorite films on hand. And we're not alone, which is why we've created this DVD gift guide: it'll help you find physical media for you to buy.

This guide will also help you save money on DVDs when sales begin later in the year. Between Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday, October 10, Black Friday on Friday, November 24 and the Christmas sales, the last few months of the year are great for finding discounts on items.

So if you're looking to buy a single DVD or a big box set, make sure to bookmark this page as we'll constantly be updating it to help you find gift picks and savings galore.

If you're looking for your own DVD picks, here are some of the retailers you should be looking at:

Amazon US and Amazon UK : Huge selection of DVDs including frequent discounts

Huge selection of DVDs including frequent discounts Walmart : US retailer has loads of modern movies and TV shows, as well as collectors' sets

US retailer has loads of modern movies and TV shows, as well as collectors' sets HMV : UK store offers 2 for £10 on DVDs and 2 for £15 for Blu-Rays

UK store offers 2 for £10 on DVDs and 2 for £15 for Blu-Rays Best Buy : range of deals on 4K UHD Blu-Rays, steelbooks and collections

range of deals on 4K UHD Blu-Rays, steelbooks and collections Zavvi : UK shop outlet site has discounts on loads of DVDs as well as collectibles

: UK shop outlet site has discounts on loads of DVDs as well as collectibles Barnes and Noble : US bookstore offers $9.99 (or less) on DVDs

US bookstore offers $9.99 (or less) on DVDs Target: US retail giant has massive DVD movies sale

DVD gift guide recent movies and shows

Here are some of our best picks from this year's movies and TV shows that are available for watching at home thanks to DVDs.

Barbie: Walmart: $20 | HMV: £10

The year's biggest movie is available to pre-order on DVD, and also Blu-Ray and 4K UHD if you prefer. It includes the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling movie so you can watch it whenever you like. If you pre-order it now, you'll receive it on Monday, October 23.



The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Target: $15 | HMV: £7

If you know someone who loved this hit animated movie from the beginning of the year, the DVD is a great gift. It includes lots of special features, including a music video for the Jack Black-sung "Peaches", as well as the movie itself of course.

The Last Of Us season 1: Amazon US: $21 | Amazon UK: £25

The hit drama from the beginning of the year, based on the popular video game franchise, is available to watch in its entirety if you buy the DVD. This is perfect for people who can't stream it. Plus there are 3 hours of special features for you to enjoy.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Walmart: $20 | Amazon UK: £10

Given how much of a smash hit it was, we can imagine many people might want the Blu-Ray or 4K versions of Across The Spider-Verse, but it's also available on DVD + Digital for its lowest price.

Succession season 4: Best Buy: $23| HMV: £20

The final season of Succession is available on DVD, so you can finish the saga of the Roy family in this acclaimed TV show. If you haven't seen any of the show, there's also a complete series box set that was recently released, with all four seasons:

Succession: The Complete Series: Target: $85 | HMV: £50

DVD gift guide box sets and classics

Here are some stalwart favorites in the DVD realm, with TV shows, movies and box sets that never get old and are always worth buying.

Game of Thrones complete collection: Walmart: $60 | Amazon UK: £78

One of the most popular box sets out there right now is the complete arc of fantasy epic Game of Thrones, with all of the seasons as well as loads of bonus features. Expect enough discs here to help you weather winter.

Sale! Harry Potter 8-movie collection: Walmart: $ 66 $23 (price cut) | Amazon UK: £33

One of the most enduringly popular movie series of the last few decades is Harry Potter, and it still holds up, from the nostalgia-dripping first stories to the dark and brooding last ones. Some bundles also include the three Fantastic Beasts films but that, of course, will cost you more.

Sale! James Bond 24 Blu-Ray: Walmart: $115 $85 (price cut)| Amazon UK: £45

Perhaps the ultimate gift for a James Bond fan is this, the James Bond 24-film collection (yes, it was released before No Time To Die, which isn't included). It includes everything from Dr. No to Spectre in one svelte package. It's hard to find on DVD, especially in the US, so we've included Blu-Ray here instead.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Amazon US: $58 | Zavvi: £45

There are countless Star Wars boxsets with different combinations of movies and shows, but this collectors' edition features the nine main-series movies and nothing more. The Blu-Ray and 4K UHD versions cost a lot more but come with plenty more discs of bonus features, if you're willing to splash out.

Jurassic Park Collection: Walmart: $17| Amazon UK: £7.50

For fans of the definitive dinosaur movie series, there are actually quite a few different collections, and we've picked the four-film option including the original trilogy and Jurassic World as it seems to be the one that's easiest to find. Other options let you stick to the originals, or throw in Fallen Kingdom or package together all six.

Sale! Lord of the Rings Extended Edition Blu-Ray: Barnes & Noble: $71 $50 (price cut) | Amazon UK: £47

If you're buying the physical version of The Lord of the Rings, you'll be wanting the Extended Editions, which are hard to find in a DVD box-set which is why we've included Blu-Ray instead. Each movie has five discs: two of the movie, and three with special features, giving you hours of Middle Earth adventure. You can also pick up bundles including the Hobbit trilogy if you like.

The Walking Dead complete seasons 1-11: Walmart: $99 | HMV: £90

The Walking Dead has had a busy year with plenty of spin-offs, so maybe it's time to catch up on the original series. You can buy all 11 seasons in one box set in the UK, but in the US there's no fancy collectors' box (though you can buy them in one bundle still.

Marvel Collection phase 1: Walmart: $46 | Amazon UK: £30

With so many Marvel TV shows and movies, you can pick which DVDs you buy, but we like this collectors' edition version of the phase 1 movies, available on DVD or Blu-Ray. There are also collections for phase 2 and two for phase 3 if you prefer, though with phase 4 still ongoing, that's not an option.

Sale! The Sopranos complete series: Walmart $60 $49 (price cut) | HMV: £50

Classic crime series The Sopranos remains one of the most popular box sets to buy, especially with the series not regularly available on streaming. This set comes with loads of bonus content features and documentaries too.

DVD gift guide top tips

Whether you're buying a DVD or Blu-Ray for yourself or as a gift, there are a few things to bear in mind when you're making a purchase.

Here are some things you should know, if you need some advice.

When is the best time to buy a DVD gift? Unless you're in a rush to buy a certain DVD, it can be worth holding your horses to pick up a bargain. Towards the end of the year, there are deals periods that see lots of discounts on popular products, and waiting until one of these could really help. This isn't an exhaustive list, but it's one to bear in mind:

Amazon Prime Day: Tuesday, October 10 - Wednesday, October 11

Tuesday, October 10 - Wednesday, October 11 Black Friday: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Cyber Monday: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Christmas sales: Through December

Through December Boxing Day sales (some countries): Tuesday, December 26

Also consider that some movies from the year, notably Oppenheimer, aren't available on DVD yet at the time of writing, so if you want this you will have to wait.

Should I buy DVD, Blu-Ray or 4K UHD? For most new DVDs, you'll find them available in three major configurations: DVD, Blu-Ray or 4K UHD, and each one is more expensive than the last. So, which do you buy? Well, as you can guess the pricier options give you better visual and audio fidelity. But that doesn't mean you should pick the most expensive one, as you may not have a way to play it. For Blu-Ray, you'll need a dedicated player, and while some DVD players will let you watch Blu-Ray too, not all will. Many games consoles will, if they have disc ports. If you want to enjoy 4K UHD, you'll need a screen that supports this high-resolution format, as HD or 1080p ones won't let you make the most of all the extra you're paying for. Not sure about your DVD / Blu-Ray player or TV / projector screen? Check the user manual or Google the product version to be sure.

