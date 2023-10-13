Disney gift guide: holiday gift ideas from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more

With the holiday season coming up, it's time to pick up gifts and presents for all the loved ones in your life. That's easier said than done, of course, and with this Disney gift guide we'll help you find some top picks among all the different franchises in the House of Mouse.

Disney franchises are everywhere, and everyone has one or more that they can't get enough of, be it one of the Pixar picks, the Star Wars universe, Marvel and its Avengers, one of the Disney princesses, the brand's classic animations or anything else.

And thankfully, Disney is also very good at monetizing its offerings, meaning that there is a huge amount of toys, clothes, collectibles, food, books, box sets and more that you can pick up to show your love or help someone else appreciate theirs.

To create this holiday gift guide we've picked a selection of items across different franchises and at different price points, to give you some inspiration. We'll also include links out to the best stores to check out if you want to search for yourself.

While there's never a bad time to prepare for the holiday gifts, Black Friday on Friday, November 24 and Cyber Monday a few days later often bring loads of discounts. Most stores cut prices weeks in advance though, so sometimes acting earlier is better to stop something being sold out.

Do you have a gift in mind that you want to find? Here are the stores you should check out to start your hunt:

shopDisney : Disney's official store has hundreds of products across all of its franchises and lines, including some exclusives not available elsewhere, as well as discounts and deals.

Amazon's Disney Store : Disney's Amazon page offers some great discounts on books, clothing, toys and more. Check back for new deals all the time.

: Disney's Amazon page offers some great discounts on books, clothing, toys and more. Check back for new deals all the time. Funko : big-headed collectible toys across loads of Disney brands with classic characters and modern heroes galore.

big-headed collectible toys across loads of Disney brands with classic characters and modern heroes galore. Lego Shop: there are bricky versions of loads of Disney franchises, and also collectible and decorative options that celebrate the brand and its classic characters.

Disney gift guide best picks

Disney Gift Card: send money that can be used in loads of stores

You can load up one of these Disney Gift Cards with up to $500, and it can be redeemed at one of Disney's theme parks, in its in-person or online stores, on Disney cruises and in loads more places. Perfect if you don't know what to buy.

Disney Plus gift membership: a year's membership of Disney's streaming service

If you want to gift someone the opportunity to stream unlimited Disney shows and movies, then a Disney Plus gift membership will let you do just that. It costs $109 in the US or £79 in the UK, and there's no monthly option.

Disney gift guide ideas

Disney-themed Christmas tree ornaments: $26+ / £20+

Prepare for the tree to go up with these Christmas tree ornaments, depicting characters like Mickey, Mickey, Stitch or Spider-Man, or showing books from popular fairytale movies. You can buy them from ShopDisney US or ShopDisney UK with slightly different options at both.

Lego BrickHeadz: $/£9.99-£39.99

Lego BrickHeadz are decorate models of your favorite characters, with the brand selling ones from Star Wars, Toy Story and particularly from its classic brands with iconic Disney characters immortalized in plastic bricks.

Disney T-Shirt Club Subscription: $19.99 per month

In the US, Disney offers a subscription box and each month it'll send you a new t-shirt with a classic design from one of its properties like Dumbo, The Jungle Book or Pluto. There are options in a range of fits, making this perfect for a die-hard Disney fan.

Disney 100 Advent Calendar: $31.99 / £21.99

As part of its D100 celebrations to commemorate 100 years of the House of Mouse, it's releasing this advent calendar. Instead of toys or chocolates, under each door there's a little story, perfect for children who don't need more candy!

Funko Pop!: $/$12 or up

Pop! models from Funko are popular collectibles depicting characters from a range of franchises. They're great decorations to show passion for a TV show or movie, and many people like to collect whole sets or buy bundles.

Lego Disney Castle: $399 / £344.99

Admittedly this is a little pricey as a gift, but this castle from the iconic Disney movie opening logo is one for any huge Disney-head. It contains 8 minifigures of classic princesses and is 80cm tall in total, making it a massive set. If it's too expensive, though, there's a mini version:

Mini Disney Castle: $39.99 / £34.99



Disney gift guide top tips

When is the best time to buy a Disney gift? For some limited-edition gifts, buying them as soon as you find them is worthwhile. But otherwise you could do well to wait until the deals begin. Black Friday on Friday, November 24 will bring loads of discounts on various gifts and items, though many retailers kick off their discounts a week or two prior. They'll likely run until Cyber Monday on Monday, November 27. There will also likely be discounts shortly afterward, as Christmas deals and savings pick up promptly. They generally run until the new year, though aren't always as good as the Black Friday ones.

Can I buy Disney Plus as a gift for someone? You can give Disney Plus membership as a gift, but it's a little limited. Disney sells membership cards which you can find here, that let you buy a year's subscription for Disney Plus and send it to someone else in a digital form. That costs $109 / £79. Want to buy a few months' membership? Or a plan for the Disney Bundle that includes ESPN Plus and Hulu? Sorry, but you're out of luck!

