Blind Date to make shock return on Disney Plus

Blind Date, the legendary dating show famously presented by Cilla Black, is being revived by Disney Plus.

The classic series was fronted on ITV by Cilla from 1985 to 2003, becoming a ratings smash, with Paul O’Grady presenting the brief reboot between 2017 and 2019.

Now the streaming service has officially confirmed rumors that it's bringing the show back to our screens with some twists, although keeping to the spirit of the original.

Disney Plus announced: "The ultimate dating series Blind Date is back — bigger, better, and bolder than ever. The new series will begin in a secret 'Blind Date' location, where contestants must choose between three potential suitors, hidden from view behind the legendary 'Blind Date' wall, the only thing standing between them and their potential true love just metres away.

"With a host of unique, innovative and head-turning format twists, our daters will see if forever love can truly grow as they spend the summer living together but potential new partners are always lurking behind the wall…”.

Disney Plus hopes that it can capture some of the magic that saw the original series attract 18 million viewers in its heyday.

No host has been announced yet, and it's not clear if there will be someone giving witty little summaries of each potential date like "Our Graham" did in the original.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new series of Blind Date will consist of 10 parts, with each one 45 minutes long. Production will start later this year. Original presenter Cilla Black died aged 72 in 2015.

Disney Plus also announced two further new series. The Rooneys, an observational doc-series about Coleen and Wayne Rooney as they "step into a new chapter of their lives".

And Jamie and Sophie: Raising Chelsea about Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, as they "embrace their latest challenge and greatest joy to date… parenthood".

Disney Plus has not revealed yet when the three shows will land.