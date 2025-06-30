Blind Date to make shock return on Disney Plus
Classic Cilla Black show is getting a new look
Blind Date, the legendary dating show famously presented by Cilla Black, is being revived by Disney Plus.
The classic series was fronted on ITV by Cilla from 1985 to 2003, becoming a ratings smash, with Paul O’Grady presenting the brief reboot between 2017 and 2019.
Now the streaming service has officially confirmed rumors that it's bringing the show back to our screens with some twists, although keeping to the spirit of the original.
Disney Plus announced: "The ultimate dating series Blind Date is back — bigger, better, and bolder than ever. The new series will begin in a secret 'Blind Date' location, where contestants must choose between three potential suitors, hidden from view behind the legendary 'Blind Date' wall, the only thing standing between them and their potential true love just metres away.
"With a host of unique, innovative and head-turning format twists, our daters will see if forever love can truly grow as they spend the summer living together but potential new partners are always lurking behind the wall…”.
Disney Plus hopes that it can capture some of the magic that saw the original series attract 18 million viewers in its heyday.
No host has been announced yet, and it's not clear if there will be someone giving witty little summaries of each potential date like "Our Graham" did in the original.
The new series of Blind Date will consist of 10 parts, with each one 45 minutes long. Production will start later this year. Original presenter Cilla Black died aged 72 in 2015.
Disney Plus also announced two further new series. The Rooneys, an observational doc-series about Coleen and Wayne Rooney as they "step into a new chapter of their lives".
And Jamie and Sophie: Raising Chelsea about Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, as they "embrace their latest challenge and greatest joy to date… parenthood".
Disney Plus has not revealed yet when the three shows will land.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
