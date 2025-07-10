Only Murders in the Building heading to ITV in huge Disney deal

Only Murders in the Building, one of Disney Plus's biggest ever shows, is heading to ITVX as part of a huge deal between the broadcaster and the American streaming service.

ITVX will soon get the first season of Only Murders in the Building, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Also heading to ITVX will be the first seasons of The Bear and Andor, plus reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Kardashians.

Andor season 1 is heading to ITVX (Image credit: Disney +)

ITVX already has some Disney Plus series available to stream, including Renegade Nell and Shardlake.

But ITV is no doubt delighted now to have netted some of Disney’s really big hitters, like Only Murders which has won widespread cricital acclaim and has a fifth season on the way.

ITV said Only Murders will be available in the "coming months" but has yet to give a release date. ITV did say titles will be added from July 16 but it hasn't said which ones as yet.

Renegade Nell is already available on ITVX (Image credit: Disney)

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, ITV said: “Disney are fantastic partners with a brilliant breadth of content. This mutually beneficial alliance allows us to show our complementary audiences a specially selected collection of titles, regularly updating, that gives a flavour of the range in our respective offerings. For us, this deal means even more great content for viewers on ITVX, and even more opportunity for viewers to find and enjoy our distinctive titles and services.”

Joe Earley, President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment commented: "We are proud of this innovative collaboration with ITV, which will allow us to bring Disney Plus customers some of the UK’s favorite and buzzworthy shows and encourage ITVX viewers to discover some of Disney Plus's award-winning series and blockbuster films."

The close relationship between ITV and Disney was also shown recently by Disney revealing it was making a new version of the ITV classic dating show Blind Date.

Disney Plus users will be able to stream some of ITV's biggest hits, including Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Endeavour, Vera, and the first series of Karen Pirie to tie in with Karen Pirie season 2 coming to ITV.