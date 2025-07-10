Only Murders in the Building heading to ITV in huge Disney deal
Plus ITVX users will be able to see the first seasons of The Bear and Andor
Only Murders in the Building, one of Disney Plus's biggest ever shows, is heading to ITVX as part of a huge deal between the broadcaster and the American streaming service.
ITVX will soon get the first season of Only Murders in the Building, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.
Also heading to ITVX will be the first seasons of The Bear and Andor, plus reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Kardashians.
ITVX already has some Disney Plus series available to stream, including Renegade Nell and Shardlake.
But ITV is no doubt delighted now to have netted some of Disney’s really big hitters, like Only Murders which has won widespread cricital acclaim and has a fifth season on the way.
ITV said Only Murders will be available in the "coming months" but has yet to give a release date. ITV did say titles will be added from July 16 but it hasn't said which ones as yet.
Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, ITV said: “Disney are fantastic partners with a brilliant breadth of content. This mutually beneficial alliance allows us to show our complementary audiences a specially selected collection of titles, regularly updating, that gives a flavour of the range in our respective offerings. For us, this deal means even more great content for viewers on ITVX, and even more opportunity for viewers to find and enjoy our distinctive titles and services.”
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Joe Earley, President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment commented: "We are proud of this innovative collaboration with ITV, which will allow us to bring Disney Plus customers some of the UK’s favorite and buzzworthy shows and encourage ITVX viewers to discover some of Disney Plus's award-winning series and blockbuster films."
The close relationship between ITV and Disney was also shown recently by Disney revealing it was making a new version of the ITV classic dating show Blind Date.
Disney Plus users will be able to stream some of ITV's biggest hits, including Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Endeavour, Vera, and the first series of Karen Pirie to tie in with Karen Pirie season 2 coming to ITV.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.