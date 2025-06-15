ITVX adds Uma Thurman thriller series for free which was previously only available on Apple TV Plus

ITVX has added Uma Thurman's thriller series Suspicion, which has previously only been available to watch on Apple TV Plus.

Now, the eight-part drama, based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag, has dropped as a box set for free on ITV's streaming service.

Suspicion sees Uma Thurman star as hotshot American businesswoman Katherine Newman, whose 21-year-old son Leo is kidnapped from a New York hotel by masked strangers, just as Katherine is poised to become the next US ambassador to the UK. But is she hiding secrets of her own?

“Katherine is articulate, thoughtful, and complicated. She's a person who embodies many contradictions, but she does so with a lot of integrity at the same time," says Uma Thurman. “Suspicion is an exciting, twisty thriller. The most fun will be when I watch it — because even I will be totally surprised."

The authorities suspect a disparate group of young Brits who were staying at the hotel on the night of Leo's abduction. The crime throws together the prime suspects, and they fight to prove their innocence, but who can they trust? And are any of them in fact guilty?

“Even though each one of them is from a very different walk of life, the kidnapping is a unifying event that is bigger than anything else in the world," said Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), who plays one of the suspects. "It's a crisis that threatens to blow up their entire lives."

Playing the other suspects are The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar, Black Mirror’s Georgina Campbell, Game of Thrones’ Elyes Gabel and Britannia’s Tom Rhys Harries.

The Good Nurse's Noah Emmerich plays FBI agent Scott Anderson, who flies to London to work with National Crime Agency investigator Vanessa Okoye (Angel Coulby).

“The thrill of the series is figuring out who is and is not involved,” says executive producer Chris Long. “A big theme is that everybody is guilty of something. Everyone has secrets."

It will be interesting to see if ITVX adds any more Apple TV Plus series. It’s fair to say that when Suspicion dropped in 2022, the critics largely weren't keen, it only has a 48% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating. It was axed by Apple after just one series.

But perhaps it will find a new audience now it’s on ITVX. It certainly has a great cast.

Suspicion is available as a box set now on ITVX. Check out our best ITV dramas guide for recommendations.