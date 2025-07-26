Netflix adds forgotten cop series starring Death in Paradise's Don Gilet

Netfflix has added The Loch (also known as Loch Ness), an acclaimed but now largely forgotten thriller series starring Don Gilet long before he won the leading role in Death in Paradise.

The haunting six-part drama, available now on Netflix in the UK, sees a seemingly idyllic Scottish rural community terrorised by a serial killer.

Just as no one knows what lies beneath the waters of Loch Ness, the inhabitants of the nearby town of Lochnefoy don’t know if one of their own is a murderer.

The nightmare for the residents begins when the body of a local man is found at the foot of a mountain, and a post-mortem reveals that he was murdered and a sliver of his brain was removed.

Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran plays DCI Lauren Quigley, a forthright Glasgow cop who's brought in to lead the murder investigation. While The Missing’s Laura Fraser plays local detective sergeant Annie Redford alongside John Sessions as local chief inspector Frank Smilie.

Don Gilet, who's now best known as Death in Paradise's DI Mervin Wilson, plays forensic psychologist Blake Albrighton. Blake is charming and flirty, but not everyone likes his methods as he helps with the case.

Setting up the series, Laura Fraser told us at the time. "The location is a big part of the show. What sets this drama apart is the terrifying thought that a cold-blooded serial killer could be someone within the community. The monster lurking beneath the surface could be living next door.

She adds: "Annie is a wife, a mother and a cop in a town near Loch Ness. She has lived and worked there her whole life. It's her community and she feels very protective of it, but, at the same time, she has got all this potential that she’s never used.

"She has never furthered her career, so she has stayed a detective constable. This is her first murder case and she's thrilled to meet Siobhan Finneran’s character as she would like to emulate her."

Is The Loch worth a watch?

Yes, especially if you're a fan of Don Gilet in Death in Paradise, although this is much darker. Even if you’re not into that show, The Loch got a largely positive response when it was originally shown on ITV in 2017. It has a great cast, and anything with Siobhan Finneran is worth a watch.

Netflix continues to be a great place to catch dramas originally airing on either ITV or the BBC, you might have missed the first time around. Netflix currently has a couple of great Sheridan Smith dramas available to watch, Cilla and Black Work.

The Loch is available to watch on Netflix now in the UK and also on ITVX. In the US, The Loch is available on Acorn TV.