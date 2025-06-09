Netflix has added one of my favourite crime dramas — and it's so intense you'll be watching through your fingers
Netflix UK has just added Love Rat — a British thriller that has an ending even the most dedicated crime fan won't see coming.
Netflix UK has added Love Rat, a four-part thriller that originally aired in March 2024 on 5 and had viewers gripped from the word go.
The British series follows Emma (Sally Lindsay), a divorced woman who finds herself caught up in a world of money laundering and murder after she gets robbed of her life savings during a whirlwind holiday romance in Cyprus.
With only four hour-long episodes to watch, this is the perfect crime series to get your teeth into but won't take over your life with hours of viewing - and I can promise that as someone who watches crime dramas for a living, this series had a double twist at the end that I couldn't have precdicted.
The series boasts a stellar cast, and alongside Sally Lindsay as Emma, the show also has Neil Morrissey as her estranged husband Pete, and both actors play their characters to perfection.
The series opens with Emma struggling to piece her life back together after a bitter divorce. Now on her own, and with her relationship with her grown-up daughter hanging by a thread, Emma decides to do something for herself for the first time ever and books a holiday.
However, this turns out to be a decision she will live to regret for the rest of her life, because soon she is caught up in a new romance with a handsome local called Niko (Gerald Kyd) - but of course, not everything is as it seems.
However, while having her money stolen is awful, Emma discovers that her nightmare has only just begun, and soon her situation takes a deadly turn, and she is plunged into a dangerous world that she didn't even know existed.
Soon Emma is left fighting for her life as she is caught up in murder and chaos... only to find that there is a twist so huge coming for her that her life will never be the same again.
This is a crime thriller that is so gripping it's almost bonkers, and it's definitely one for your watch list.
All four episodes of Love Rat are available to stream on Netflix in the UK.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
