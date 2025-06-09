Netflix has added one of my favourite crime dramas — and it's so intense you'll be watching through your fingers

Netflix UK has added Love Rat, a four-part thriller that originally aired in March 2024 on 5 and had viewers gripped from the word go.

The British series follows Emma (Sally Lindsay), a divorced woman who finds herself caught up in a world of money laundering and murder after she gets robbed of her life savings during a whirlwind holiday romance in Cyprus.

With only four hour-long episodes to watch, this is the perfect crime series to get your teeth into but won't take over your life with hours of viewing - and I can promise that as someone who watches crime dramas for a living, this series had a double twist at the end that I couldn't have precdicted.

The series boasts a stellar cast, and alongside Sally Lindsay as Emma, the show also has Neil Morrissey as her estranged husband Pete, and both actors play their characters to perfection.

Emma and Pete in Love Rat. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The series opens with Emma struggling to piece her life back together after a bitter divorce. Now on her own, and with her relationship with her grown-up daughter hanging by a thread, Emma decides to do something for herself for the first time ever and books a holiday.

However, this turns out to be a decision she will live to regret for the rest of her life, because soon she is caught up in a new romance with a handsome local called Niko (Gerald Kyd) - but of course, not everything is as it seems.

However, while having her money stolen is awful, Emma discovers that her nightmare has only just begun, and soon her situation takes a deadly turn, and she is plunged into a dangerous world that she didn't even know existed.

Soon Emma is left fighting for her life as she is caught up in murder and chaos... only to find that there is a twist so huge coming for her that her life will never be the same again.

This is a crime thriller that is so gripping it's almost bonkers, and it's definitely one for your watch list.

All four episodes of Love Rat are available to stream on Netflix in the UK.