Love Rat: cast, plot and all we know about the psychological thriller
Love Rat stars Sally Lindsay as a woman who finds herself in danger after beginning a holiday romance.
Grab your shades and get ready for a trip to Cyprus in Love Rat, a new psychological thriller from Channel 5.
Sally Lindsay and Neil Morrissey lead the cast of the four-part series, which follows a divorced woman who gets robbed of her life savings during a whirlwind holiday romance.
“Love Rat is a brilliantly entertaining story, full of twists and surprises," said Sally Lindsay in a statement.
"It really turns the topic on its head which is what drew me to the project. Emma is an interesting and layered character that everyone will be rooting for as she takes control of her situation and her destiny.”
Here's everything we know about the upcoming drama...
Love Rat release date
Filming for Love Rat began in Cyprus in November 2022 and ran for five weeks, with Channel 5 confirming the four-part series is due to appear on our screens at some point in 2023. When we have a confirmed transmission date, we'll be sure to let you know.
A post shared by Sally Lindsay (@sallylindsay73) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Love Rat plot
Love Rat follows recently divorced Emma as she enjoys a whirlwind holiday romance with charming hotel proprietor Niko on the paradise island of Cyprus.
When she realises that Niko and his partner-in-crime George have scammed her out of her life savings, she embarks on a dangerous mission to get her money back, aided by ex-husband Pete.
A post shared by Sally Lindsay (@sallylindsay73) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Love Rat cast
Sally Lindsay, who has enjoyed critical success with shows such as Cold Call, Mount Pleasant, Scott & Bailey and more recently The Madame Blanc Mysteries, takes on the role of Emma.
She stars alongside Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty, Unforgotten), who plays her ex-husband Pete and Sally has shared a few images of them set on her Instagram account (above).
Meanwhile, Alexis Georgoulis (The Durrells) plays Niko and Ramon Tikaram (Pennyworth) Brassic, The Great) plays George.
Love Rat trailer
There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it arrives!
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sean has been writing about all things telly for over 10 years and in that time he's been lucky enough to interview stars like Ian McKellen, Tom Hardy and Kate Winslet. His favourite shows are The Great British Bake-Off, People Just Do Nothing and Succession and in his spare time he enjoys drinking tea, doing crosswords and watching football.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.