Love Rat: cast, plot and all we know about the psychological thriller

Sally Lindsay stars as a woman who regrets a holiday romance in this four-part drama.

Grab your shades and get ready for a trip to Cyprus in Love Rat, a new psychological thriller from Channel 5.

Sally Lindsay and Neil Morrissey lead the cast of the four-part series, which follows a divorced woman who gets robbed of her life savings during a whirlwind holiday romance.

“Love Rat is a brilliantly entertaining story, full of twists and surprises," said Sally Lindsay in a statement.

"It really turns the topic on its head which is what drew me to the project. Emma is an interesting and layered character that everyone will be rooting for as she takes control of her situation and her destiny.”

Here's everything we know about the upcoming drama...

Filming for Love Rat began in Cyprus in November 2022 and ran for five weeks, with Channel 5 confirming the four-part series is due to appear on our screens at some point in 2023. When we have a confirmed transmission date, we'll be sure to let you know.

Love Rat plot

Love Rat follows recently divorced Emma as she enjoys a whirlwind holiday romance with charming hotel proprietor Niko on the paradise island of Cyprus.

When she realises that Niko and his partner-in-crime George have scammed her out of her life savings, she embarks on a dangerous mission to get her money back, aided by ex-husband Pete.

Love Rat cast

Sally Lindsay, who has enjoyed critical success with shows such as Cold Call, Mount Pleasant, Scott & Bailey and more recently The Madame Blanc Mysteries, takes on the role of Emma.

She stars alongside Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty, Unforgotten), who plays her ex-husband Pete and Sally has shared a few images of them set on her Instagram account (above).

Neil Morrissey plays Emma's ex-husband Pete (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Alexis Georgoulis (The Durrells) plays Niko and Ramon Tikaram (Pennyworth) Brassic, The Great) plays George.

Love Rat trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it arrives!