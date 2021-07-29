'The Reluctant Madame Blanc' — cast, plot and all you need to know

The Reluctant Madame Blanc is a new six-part thriller for Channel 5 and Acorn TV, created and written by Coronation Street legend Sally Lindsay.

Sally, who's co-written it with Sue Vincent (Mount Pleasant, Shameless), will also be playing the lead role of Jean White, a renowned and admired antiques dealer who runs a successful business in Cheshire with her husband, Rory.

Sally impressed viewers when she starred in the thriller Cold Call in 2019. So it is more fitting than ever that she will front this role, which is a raw and gritty character that is strikingly different from Sally’s comedic roles, like in Still Open All Hours.

Sebastian Cardwell, Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, ViacomCBS Networks UK commented: “Channel 5’s return to original Drama has been a great success, especially with Sally Lindsay starring in Cold Call in 2019, which was a real hit with our viewers.

"With a brilliant creative team at the helm, I have no doubt that this series will also have viewers hooked from the very beginning, impatiently waiting for the mystery to unravel in Saint Victoire!”

All we know so far is that The Reluctant Madame Blanc will air on Channel 5 in the UK and it will premiere internationally on AMC Networks’ streaming service Acorn TV in the US, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

There is currently no release date for The Reluctant Madame Blanc.

What happens in The Reluctant Madame Blanc?

We first meet Jean on a rainy Manchester morning, overcome with grief as she discovers that Rory has shockingly died on his way home from their vintage treasure-trove retreat in the South of France.

Heartbroken Jean then makes the dark discovery that all of their money has disappeared, their shop has been re-mortgaged to the brim and their assets have been pawned off.

With the dwindling remainder of thousands in their joint account eventually spent on Rory’s funeral, Jean finds her life thrown upside down. Until her solicitor tells her that her husband luckily did not sell their cottage in the French antiques hub, Saint Victoire.

However, when Jean finds out that the lavish ring Rory was supposed to bring back to her has gone missing, she notices something is wrong and jets off to Saint Victoire. Will she find the answers she’s looking for?

Sally says: “I’ve always been fascinated by the worlds of antiques and Agatha Christie, so putting the two together and creating the world of St. Victoire with Sue has been an absolute joy.

"We are so excited to show the audience the stunning sunny locations and beautiful antiques cloaked in a veil of mystery and can’t wait for you to see what Jean unravels as she embarks on her new life in the sun.”

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer available for this antique-centric series but we’ll update this page when one has been released.