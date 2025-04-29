Cheat: Unfinished Business: release date, hosts, premise, trailer and everything we know

Cheating is one of the most heart-breaking betrayals of trust in any relationship. But is it possible to relight an old flame after infidelity? New to Netflix, Cheat: Unfinished Business attempts to find out.

Here's everything we know about the show...

Cheat: Unfinished Business debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, April 30, with viewers able to binge all nine episodes.

What's the premise of Cheat: Unfinished Business?

Putting a twist on conventional dating shows, Cheat: Unfinished Business does what it say on the tin as it seeks to help eight ex-couples whose relationships have all been rocked by infidelity.

Who's hosting Cheat: Unfinished Business?

Playing matchmaker to our 'ex' couples is Britain's Got Talent 2025 judge and all-round TV favourite Amanda Holden.

Each couple will be guided through their issues in a series of challenges set by Celebs Go Dating and Married at First Sight UK’s relationship expert, Paul C. Brunson, in the hope they can face up to their past mistakes, rebuild trust and move forward, either together… or apart!

We'll let Amanda tell you more...

"This show is not about judging people who’ve cheated - these are not bad people, they’ve just made bad mistakes - it’s about second chances and whether or not a relationship can be salvaged," Amanda says of the nine-part series, filmed at a glorious retreat in Majorca, Spain.

"Our job is to help them work out why they split and if there is something worth fighting for. Paul has so much insight and experience and gives amazing advice - I literally made notes throughout filming! I’d describe my role as a favourite aunt who comes in and offers a shoulder to cry on."

Where does the drama come in?

Amanda’s also mediator in the ‘Reckoning Room’, where all the couples must sit face to face and thrash out their feelings, warts and all…

"For many of them, this is the first time they’ve addressed the betrayal and it’s all totally natural - nothing’s been created for drama, we didn’t need to," Amanda says of the concept, which is best described as The Traitors meets Love Island. "The drama comes from the bravery of these couples to put real feelings and raw emotions on the line."

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) A photo posted by on

So, are these cheats able to rekindle their relationships?

Whether the cheaters are able to win back the hearts of those they betrayed remains to be seen - but Amanda hopes the show will offer an insight into why people stray…

"I don’t think the stigma will ever totally disappear but I reckon viewers might be more sympathetic to why people make those choices and how, in some cases, they might find their way back to that partner," says Amanda. "Because sometimes love does conquer all.’

Is there a trailer for Cheat: Unfinished Business?

There sure is. Hold on tight for what's set to become your new reality TV obsession...