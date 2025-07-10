Matlock season 2: everything we know about the Kathy Bates series

Oscar-winner Kathy Bates is back with Matlock season 2, and that's deserving of all the "pomp and circumstance," along with fanfare from millions.

The inaugural season of the series was nothing short of a hit, and our own WTW staff dubbed the drama one of the best of the fall 2024-2025 TV season and worthy of Kathy Bates' final role in Hollywood (Bates previously stated Matlock is her last big project before retiring).

So what can fans look forward to with Matlock season 2? Here's everything we know.

Matlock is returning to its primetime spot on Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. An exact premiere date hasn't been announced as of publication, but we'll pass along an update as more information becomes available.

For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air. Additionally, new episodes become available to stream the day after they air for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers.

In the UK, we don't have a release date for Matlock season 2, but Matlock season 1 is available on Sky Witness.

Matlock season 2 cast

Once again, starring as Madeline "Matty" Matlock is Kathy Bates. The actress’ resume is certainly a testament to her talent, as are Golden Globes, Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Oscar. Her legendary films include Misery, Titanic, Fried Green Tomatoes and yes, The Waterboy. On the TV side, she’s appeared in American Horror Story, Harry’s Law, Feud and Disjointed.

The Matlock cast is rounded out by the following:

Skye P. Marshall (East New York) as Olympia

Jason Ritter (Accused) as Julian

David Del Rio (The Baker and the Beauty) as Billy

Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew) as Sarah

Beau Bridges (The Descendants) as Senior

Matlock plot

Kathy Bates, Matlock (Image credit: CBS)

Details about Matlock season 2's plot points are relatively sparse at the moment, but here is the official synopsis of the series:

"After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock, played by Academy & Emmy Award Winner Kathy Bates, rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Inspired by the classic television series of the same name."

Additionally, if you need a reminder of what happened at the end of season 1, check out our Matlock season 1 ending explained piece.

Matlock season 2 trailer

It's a bit too early for a trailer for season 2. However, once one is released, we'll place it here.