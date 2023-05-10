Accused season 2: everything we know about the drama series

Following a successful freshman season, Accused season 2 is on the horizon, which is great news for show fans.

The anthology, based on the BBC original crime drama of the same name, follows different defendants each week as they attempt to convince a jury of their innocence, or in many instances, simply justify their illegal actions. The cases in season 1 of Accused could often make viewers question the morality of the crime, the American justice system, or both, and we expect the new cases and defendants in season 2 will do more of the same.

Here’s everything we know about Accused season 2.

An official release date for the new season has yet to be announced. Additionally, at this time, we are waiting to receive word on whether or not season 2 premieres as a part of FOX’s midseason lineup.

Currently in the US, season 1 episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Accused season 2 plot

It’s a bit too early to know the specific storylines for each of the new episodes. However, at the core of the crime anthology is a series showcasing how defendants found themselves on trial. The official synopsis of Accused is as follows:

"Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others – forever."

Wendell Pierce and Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Accused (Image credit: FOX)

Accused season 2 cast

Given the nature of the show, with most stars from season 1 appearing in singular episodes, it’s hard to know who, if anyone, from the show’s freshman season will return. It’s entirely possible that a new group of cast members will be brought in to tell the riveting stories. As more casting news becomes available to us, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

Accused season 2 trailer

With the series in the very early stages of pre-production, there is no official trailer for the new episodes at this time. Show fans will have to wait until we get closer to the season 2 premiere.

How to watch Accused

New episodes of Accused air on FOX in the US. If you've cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, FOX is an available channel on live TV streaming services like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, you can stream episodes the day after they air on Hulu.

To date, we have no information in regards to when seasons 1 or 2 will make their UK debut. As updates become available, we can pass along the news.