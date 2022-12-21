Accused: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

While there are plenty of crime dramas on primetime, with a new year comes a new show added to the genre. Accused follows the stories of several defendants as they go through their criminal trials trying to prove their innocence — or perhaps justify their actions.

Another UK export being repackaged into an American series, based on the BBC drama of the same name, what makes Accused especially intriguing is not only are the cases shown being told largely from the point of view of the accused, but each episode shines a spotlight on a new defendant going through a new set of circumstances.

What else can viewers expect to see in Accused? Here's everything we know.

Accused premieres in the US on Sunday, January 22, at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX. The debut episode becomes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

We don't have official word as to when the US version of the series will be released in the UK, but once we have more information, we'll provide an update.

Accused plot

Here is the official synopsis of Accused:

"Accused is a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast. Based on the BBC's BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant's point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life — and the lives of others — forever."

Accused cast

Wendell Pierce and Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Accused (Image credit: FOX)

Accused features award-winning talent in the cast, including Emmy-winner Michael Chiklis. Chiklis has quite the diverse resume, having starred in action movies like the Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and in TV shows like Gotham, Coyote and of course, The Shield. Most recently he was spotted in the HBO smash-hit, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Also starring in the brand-new series is Rhea Pearlman. Pearlman is best known for her time playing Carla in the classic sitcom Cheers, a role for which she received four Emmy Awards. She was also seen in the 1996 Matilda film, and appears in a few big 2023 movies including Barbie and You People.

Here is the rest of the main cast rounding out the series:

Accused trailer

Take a look at the riveting Accused trailer below. The clip is certainly one that piques the interest.

How to watch Accused

Accused airs live on FOX in the US. If you've cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, FOX is an available channel on live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, you can stream episodes the day after they air on Hulu.

As more information becomes available about a potential UK release of the series, we'll pass along that update here.