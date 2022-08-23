The Resident season 6: release date, cast and everything we know

The theme for The Resident season 6 appears to be "defiance is the best medicine," according to the tagline for the upcoming season of Fox’s fast-paced medical drama.

If the show has taught us anything over the years, it’s to expect the unexpected. The doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital have seen love and loss, horrible disasters and incredible miracles. There’s a lot to look forward to in the new season as the doctors find themselves at a crossroads in their personal lives as much as their professional lives.

Here’s everything we know about The Resident season 6.

The Resident returns for its sixth season on Tuesday, September 20, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. The medical drama kicks off Tuesday nights as the lead-in for the only new series on Fox this fall, the country music drama Monarch starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins.

A release date for The Resident season 6 has not yet been announced for the UK but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more information. The Resident season 5 is available to watch in the UK exclusively on Sky Witness.

Who is in The Resident season 6 cast?

TV Insider (opens in new tab) revealed the key art for The Resident season 6 and the poster features a look at the cast. This gives us a pretty good sense of who’s sticking around Chastain Memorial Hospital in the new season.

Matt Czuzhry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins

Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh

Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell

Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin

Jessica Lucas as Dr. Billie Sutton

Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi

Andrew McCarthy as Dr. Ian Sullivan

Kaley Ronayne as Dr. Cade Sullivan

It’s worth noting that both Kaley Ronayne and Andrew McCarthy were both promoted to series regulars (opens in new tab) for season 6.

What is The Resident season 6 about?

"The Resident continues to shine a light on the daily heroism of our health care workers. The provocative medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients’ health."

Season 5 saw Conrad facing life without his beloved wife Nic and raising their daughter as a single dad. But now that he’s dating, he’s found himself in a love triangle between Billie and Cade.

Elsewhere, Kit and Randolph got engaged and Devon and Leela were newly reunited. We’ll have to tune in to find out how their stories evolve in season 6.

Is there a trailer for The Resident season 6?

There is no trailer for The Resident season 6 but as soon as one is available we’ll add it here.

How to watch The Resident season 6

The Resident is available in the US on Fox. Fox is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord then you can watch shows on Fox without cable through a streaming service like YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV or FuboTV .

While we don’t have a release date for The Resident season 6 in the UK, fans can catch up on season 5 on Sky Witness.