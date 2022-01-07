‘Monarch’: Release date, cast and everything we know about the Fox country music drama

One of the more high-profiled mid-season entries into the TV landscape is the new Fox drama Monarch. Though created by newcomer Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch features both Hollywood and country music royalty as Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins headline the new series, along with Anna Friel.

Looking like a mix between Empire and Nashville, Fox is hoping that it can drum up the same kind of love for Monarch as those two shows had.

Here is everything we know about Monarch.

Considering Fox doesn’t have the Super Bowl this year, Monarch is getting as good a premiere date as any show on the network could get in 2022, as it will debut on Jan. 30 following the NFC Championship game.

The premiere of Monarch will actually be a two-night event, with the second episode premiering a couple of days later on Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, which will be its usual time slot, where it joins The Resident as part of Fox’s Tuesday night lineup.

Though not yet confirmed, Monarch will likely make its latest episodes available to stream the day after they air on both Fox.com and Hulu.

We also do not know at this time if/when Monarch will be making its way over to the U.K.

‘Monarch’ plot

Monarch tells the story of a family dynasty in the country music scene, though it is all apparently built on secrets. Here is the official synopsis:

“Monarch is an epic, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. In Monarch, the Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family's success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman, the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy. It’s finally her turn. But is it too late?”

‘Monarch’ cast

(Image credit: Fox)

The cast of Monarch is led by none other than Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon. Sarandon plays Dottie Cantrell Roman, the matriarch of the Roman family and who is widely regarded as the queen of country music. Best known for her movie roles like Thelma & Louise, Bull Durham, Step Mother and her Oscar-winning turn in Dead Man Walking, Sarandon has been making waves in TV as well. She played Bette Davis in the FX series Feud: Bette and Joan, had a run on the Showtime drama Ray Donovan and guest appearances on shows like Friends, Malcolm in the Middle, Rick & Morty and Search Party.

The other Monarch leading lady is Anna Friel, who is playing the role of Nicolette Roman, who attempts takes the reins when the family’s legacy is threatened. Friel is best known for her role on Pushing Daisies, but she has also starred in TV shows The Girlfriend Experience and Broken, as well as movies like Goal! The Dream Begins, Land of the Lost and Limitless.

Monarch also has some country music authenticity to it, as country music star Trace Adkins is on board to play the role of Albie Roman. Adkins is a award-winning country music singer but he has also acted in a number of different projects, including The Lincoln Lawyer and 2021’s Old Henry.

Other members of the Monarch cast include Beth Ditto, Martha Higareda, Joshua Sasse, Meagan Holder, Inigo Dominic Pascual, Emma Milani and Callum Kerr.

‘Monarch’ trailer

The trailer for Monarch gives viewers a sense of the Roman family dynamic and a few glimpses at some of the twists and turns that could be in store. Watch below.

How to watch ‘Monarch’

Airing on Fox, Monarch will be available to all U.S. TV viewers with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service subscription or a TV antenna. Fox is also carried as part of the FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV live TV streaming services. If you are subscribed to either a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming subscription, then you can use those logins to watch Monarch on-demand via Fox.com.

However, if you are outside the U.S. and you want to watch Monarch, you’re going to want to look at a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer. We rate ExpressVPN as a reliable VPN service for securing your data and accessing shows and events all around the world. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.