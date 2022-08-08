Rick and Morty season 6: release date, cast and everything we know about the animated series

The universe awaits as the iconic duo of Rick and Morty is set for a number of new adventures in Rick and Morty season 6, one of the most anticipated shows returning to TV in 2022. How will things pick up from the precarious spot that season 5 left off?

The Emmy-winning animated series from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland has found a balance between the absurd, philosophical and meta-commentary and just being downright hilarious, much to fans’ delight. Expect more of the same in this new batch of episodes.

Here is everything we know about Rick and Morty season 6

Rick and Morty return for season 6 on Sunday, September 4, at 11 pm ET/PT on Adult Swim for US audiences.

According to LADbible (opens in new tab), for the first time ever, new episodes of Rick and Morty are going to be available for UK viewers at the same time as they are in the US, with season 6 debuting September 5 at 4 am UK time on E4. After that, it’ll be available to stream on All 4 and then shown on E4 the following Sunday.

Who is in the Rick and Morty season 6 cast?

All of Rick and Morty’s regular voice cast are returning for season 6. Of course, Justin Roiland once again voices both Rick and his grandson Morty, while Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) voices Beth Smith, Chris Parnell (Archer) voices Jerry Smith and Spencer Grammer (Greek) voices Summer Smith.

Beyond the main cast, a number of guest stars have made memorable appearances on the show. However, the creators are being tight-lipped about who may be guest starring in the upcoming episodes, but we’ll update this page as any info on that is revealed.

Is there a Rick and Morty season 6 trailer?

Nope, we’re still waiting to see a trailer and any hint (aside from the above picture) of what Rick and Morty are getting up to this season.

What is the plot of Rick and Morty season 6?

Rick and Morty season 5 ended with a huge twist. Evil Morty destroyed the Citadel of Ricks and the Central Finite Curve, which had been in place to keep out any realities where Rick wasn’t the smartest person in that universe. To make matters worse, Evil Morty used portal fluid as part of his plan and now the main Rick (Rick C-137) can’t easily transport from universe to universe. So how will Rick and Morty stop Evil Morty?

The official synopsis for Rick and Morty season 6 offers some small teases of what to expect:

"It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favorite show."

All but Rick and Morty season 1 featured 10 episodes, so until further notice, we can guess that's how many is part of season 6.

How to watch Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty airs live on Adult Swim in the US, a cable channel that is offered through most traditional cable subscription packages and is available through live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you want to catch up with past seasons of Rick and Morty, all five seasons are available on Hulu and HBO Max.

In the UK, Channel 4 carries new episodes of Rick and Morty on its E4 channel and All 4 streaming service, with All 4 having all five seasons of the show.